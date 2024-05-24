Netizens' hilarious reactions to Miss Universe Philippines 2024

It's going to take days for the Miss Universe Philippines buzz to die down. For now, Filipinos are flooding the internet with memes and who can blame them? The show ended close to 2 a.m., giving everyone plenty of time to get creative.

From Alden Richards' unique style of announcing the representatives' regions to the dramatic moment when Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee passed the crown to Miss Bulacan, the night was packed with unforgettable moments that had the internet in stitches. Check out these hilarious memes about Miss Universe Philippines 2024!