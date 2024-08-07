NEW Lounge opens first international location in Beverly Hills California

The grand opening ceremony, attended by distinguished partners from the Philippines and Japan, and personalities from Los Angeles, marked a significant milestone for NEW Lounge. General manager of Rodeo Collection Kian Behroukim, Chief executive officer of Arigato Co Izumi Yamasaki, Chief executive officer and president Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Todd Johnson were present during the event, as well as reputable media representatives and VIP guests. Lash Doll ambassador Christi McGarry hosted the event, while Maureen Wroblewitz, Kim Cruz, Nicole Young from the hit reality TV show Selling Sunset and Actress Francesca Capaldi also graced the black carpet event and witnessed the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Philippines, the United States, and Japan have all come together in beauty to celebrate the community and grand opening of NEW Lounge Beverly Hills. The first flagship branch in Rodeo Collection is a culmination of a vision to elevate the brand to world-class standards. Every detail is made to provide utmost comfort and relaxation, made for clients to feel at home. True to its Filipino roots, elements like solihiya, rattan fixtures, and banana leaves have been seamlessly woven to the interiors to give it a Filipino warm touch.

Additionally, NEW Lounge Beverly Hills will house signature and exclusive designs to the LA Lash Dolls and will also offer the bestselling services of its Philippine counterpart as they begin full operations this week. During their soft opening, the brand had already serviced celebrities Adriana Lima and Bella Poarch through home calls.

The brand also introduced lash and nail designs exclusively to this lounge: LA Exclusive Volume, an original design developed by their skilled eyelash experts to match the iconic LA lifestyle, and has a wispy, dramatic volume that suits all LA Lash Dolls’ walk of life, and the Aurora Nails, a unique color-shifting design that intricately captures the light dance of the Aurora Borealis.

From original lash designs to innovative nail services, NEW Lounge continues to raise the Filipino brand of service, quality, and artistry while staying true to its roots of helping more people. The ultimate luxury destination from the Philippines have finally arrived in Beverly Hills to be the place’s newest one-stop-shop for beauty and wellness.

NEW Lounge Beverly Hills is its first international location. For more information about NEW Lounge Beverly Hills’ services and products, please visit www.newloungeus.com or follow its social media accounts on Facebook, NEW Lounge US, and Instagram, @newlounge.us.