Nexus Baicon Fan Fair 2024: Celebrating PH gaming enthusiasts and icons 

Prepare yourselves, gaming aficionados! Presented by Tier One Entertainment and organized by Republiq Group of Companies, Nexus Baicon will be the first-ever Nexus Fan Fair outside of Metro Manila. It is set to take place on April 12 to 13, 2024 at the Sky Hall Seaside in Cebu City.

Get ready to immerse yourself in exclusive meet-and-greets, adrenaline-pumping matches, live performances, and other unforgettable moments.

Seize the opportunity to secure autographs, take a photo, and dive into engaging with gaming talents, content creators, and celebrities you admire most. You'll be granted a unique chance to connect with these stars, uncover the stories behind their success, and maybe pick up a few insider gaming strategies along the way.

Additionally, you'll have the chance to explore personal merchandise booths curated by VeeWise, Team Payaman, and Renejay themselves. Enhance your collection with treasures directly from your gaming idols.

The fair further escalates with the thrill of live competition. Watch as players from Blacklist International, alongside other renowned gamers, engage in electrifying matches that guarantee to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Beyond the battles, immerse yourself in the vibrant world of cosplay and a special DJ set to wrap things up. Join the interactive activities hosted at the event sponsor booths by Globe, Jollibee, and Interpace, alongside the official exhibitors BLCKBOX and Squirrel Stash Maker Space to make your event journey even better.

"Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between fans and their idols," says Tryke Gutierrez, chief executive officer of Tier One Entertainment. "Through the Nexus Baicon Fan Fair, we're giving our fans a platform to converge and celebrate their love for gaming with content creators and esports icons. We're fostering a community where gaming passion leads to impactful engagements and lasting memories."

The Cebu leg of the much-anticipated community-focused gaming event is just the beginning. The organizers are already setting their sights on expanding to Bacolod and Davao for broader reach and impact.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of Nexus Baicon Fan Fair as it celebrates gaming, community, and shared passions. Tickets are available now at bit.ly/nexusbaicon .

The event is officially supported by Major Sponsor and Official Telco Partner Globe, Official QSR Partner Jollibee, Official Airline Partner Cebu Pacific, Official Hotel Partner Bayfront Hotel, and Major Raffle Sponsor Interpace Computer Systems.

Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following @TierOneEntertainment on Facebook. With PRWorks serving as the official PR Agency partner, experience the vibrant gaming world coming alive at Nexus Baicon Fan Fair 2024! (PR)