No presale luck? All you need to know for BINI's regular ticket sale

Cebuanos not big concert spenders? This myth was busted as girl P-Pop group BINI’s fervent Cebuano fan base proved otherwise. According to various ticketing pages on June 12, 2024, the presale tickets for the BINI Regional Tour were gone in just five minutes. The Cebuanos' love for live music and their support for local artists is stronger than ever.
It was announced earlier that the nation’s girl group, BINI, is bringing their regional stops of BINIverse: The First Solo Concert tour to Cebu, Baguio and General Santos City. BINI is set to perform at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Cebu City on July 14.
Presale tickets
The frenzy for presale tickets kicked off on Wednesday, June 12, exclusively for members who had purchased the bini.global membership. This exclusive access allowed dedicated fans a head start in securing their tickets before they were available to the general public.
But there's still hope for those who missed out on the presale.
Regular ticket sales
Regular ticket sales are set to open June 13, at 5 p.m. Fans are advised to be ready as tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased through the official SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide. Cebuanos can also opt for the KTX website. Given the high demand, it’s crucial to act fast and ensure your internet connection is stable during the purchase process.
Tips, reminders
Have your payment information ready. Prepare your credit or debit card details ahead of time to complete the purchase quickly.
Check your internet connection first. Ensure you have a stable internet connection to avoid any disruptions during the purchase.
Tickets are non-refundable, with a few limitations to keep in mind. During the June 12 presale, you can snag up to three tickets per person. After that, starting on June 13, the limit is two tickets per person. If you’re bringing kids to the concert, make sure they have a ticket-bearing guardian with them. All seated sections are open to everyone, as long as minors have their guardians present.
BINI’s official website
Besides the ticket frenzy, BINI thrilled fans by launching its official website, bini.global, on Monday, June 10. This new platform gives fans access to exclusive content, such as live streams, never-before-seen footage and photos, digital photocards, and more. Membership costs P1,200 annually, with a special offer available until June 18, 2024.
The website also showcases the group’s profiles, discography, merchandise, and events, making it a comprehensive hub for all things BINI. For fans wanting to stay connected and get deeper insights into their favorite group, the bini.global membership is a must-have.