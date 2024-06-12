No presale luck? All you need to know for BINI's regular ticket sale

Presale tickets

The frenzy for presale tickets kicked off on Wednesday, June 12, exclusively for members who had purchased the bini.global membership. This exclusive access allowed dedicated fans a head start in securing their tickets before they were available to the general public.

But there's still hope for those who missed out on the presale.

Regular ticket sales

Regular ticket sales are set to open June 13, at 5 p.m. Fans are advised to be ready as tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased through the official SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide. Cebuanos can also opt for the KTX website. Given the high demand, it’s crucial to act fast and ensure your internet connection is stable during the purchase process.

Tips, reminders

Have your payment information ready. Prepare your credit or debit card details ahead of time to complete the purchase quickly.

Check your internet connection first. Ensure you have a stable internet connection to avoid any disruptions during the purchase.

Tickets are non-refundable, with a few limitations to keep in mind. During the June 12 presale, you can snag up to three tickets per person. After that, starting on June 13, the limit is two tickets per person. If you’re bringing kids to the concert, make sure they have a ticket-bearing guardian with them. All seated sections are open to everyone, as long as minors have their guardians present.