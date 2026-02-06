NUSTAR Resort Cebu sets the stage for love with Valentine's 'Spotlight Sessions Grand Concert'

NUSTAR Resort Cebu invites music lovers and fans to a night of romance and live performances at the Spotlight Sessions Grand Concert on February 14, 2026, 8:00 p.m. at the NUSTAR Grand Ballroom. The Valentine’s-themed concert will feature renowned Filipino artists Zsa Zsa Padilla, Erik Santos, Angeline Quinto and the rising P-Pop boy group AON, delivering a mix of timeless love songs, iconic teleserye themes and fresh pop energy. Guests can look forward to individual sets from each artist and a special finale featuring Padilla, Santos, and Quinto together, creating an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration.

The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased via e-ticket.nustar.ph. NUSTAR Rewards members can redeem tickets using Rewards Points, while Casino VIPs may reserve their seats through their hosts. Free shuttle service and 24/7 parking are available for guests.

The Valentine’s Spotlight Sessions Grand Concert combines music, emotion, and entertainment for a truly memorable night at NUSTAR Resort Cebu. As Cebu’s ultimate lifestyle destination for events and entertainment, NUSTAR continues to set the stage for world-class experiences, and guests can look forward to more concerts and special events in the future.

For tickets and more information, visit www.nustar.ph or call (032) 888 8282. (PR)