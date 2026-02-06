NUSTAR Resort Cebu sets the stage for love with Valentine's 'Spotlight Sessions Grand Concert'
Lifestyle

NUSTAR Resort Cebu sets the stage for love with Valentine's 'Spotlight Sessions Grand Concert'

Published on

NUSTAR Resort Cebu invites music lovers and fans to a night of romance and live performances at the Spotlight Sessions Grand Concert on February 14, 2026, 8:00 p.m. at the NUSTAR Grand Ballroom. The Valentine’s-themed concert will feature renowned Filipino artists Zsa Zsa Padilla, Erik Santos, Angeline Quinto and the rising P-Pop boy group AON, delivering a mix of timeless love songs, iconic teleserye themes and fresh pop energy. Guests can look forward to individual sets from each artist and a special finale featuring Padilla, Santos, and Quinto together, creating an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration. 

The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased via e-ticket.nustar.ph. NUSTAR Rewards members can redeem tickets using Rewards Points, while Casino VIPs may reserve their seats through their hosts. Free shuttle service and 24/7 parking are available for guests. 

The Valentine’s Spotlight Sessions Grand Concert combines music, emotion, and entertainment for a truly memorable night at NUSTAR Resort Cebu. As Cebu’s ultimate lifestyle destination for events and entertainment, NUSTAR continues to set the stage for world-class experiences, and guests can look forward to more concerts and special events in the future. 

For tickets and more information, visit www.nustar.ph or call (032) 888 8282. (PR)

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph