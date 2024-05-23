NUSTAR to host grand opening weekend of Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024

Joining the opening weekend are esteemed industry experts and suppliers, who will be demonstrating the golden standards of gastronomy. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the diverse landscapes of Cebu through three distinct tasting zones: Wave, Peak, and Warmth, each representing different facets of Cebuano culture and cuisine.

The Wave Tasting Zone captures the freshness of coastal living with delectable offerings such as Cordova’s bakasibonbons (saltwater eel and potato cakes).

Meanwhile, the Peak Tasting Zone offers the comforting embrace of the mountains through dishes like Cebu City’s tuslobbuwa and chicken proven arancini (pandan rice stuffed with pig’s brain, served with crispy chicken proventriculus).

Finally, the Warmth Tasting Zone presents Cebu’s pulsating nightlife through dishes like Borbon’s tuba-marinated saangsisig tacos (coconut wine-marinated conch shell sisig served incorn tortillas with local chilies and red onions).

Among the featured chefs are Chef Sau del Rosario, renowned as "The Godfather of Philippine Cuisine” for his mastery of Kapampangan dishes; Chef David Thien, a luminary in the culinary world who has left an indelible mark on the Michelin scene with his innovative approach to French cuisine infused with Asian flavors; and Chef Lisa Revilla-Thien, a highly acclaimed chef formerly at the helm of The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar in Singapore by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges.

Attendees can look forward to cocktail hour during the opening program, as well as an exclusive press conference with Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, a media preview, and a showcase of Cebu's delicacies. The official opening ceremony will be led by Frasco and other dignitaries.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase, with an early bird discount of 10% offered until May 10, 2024. Prices for a one-day pass are Php2,000 for food only and Php3,500 for food and beverage. NUSTAR Rewards Club members can also avail event passes through points redemption.

Experience Cebu's vibrant food scene firsthand at the Taste Cebu: Food and Wine Festival 2024, which is hosted in cooperation with IQOS and Vino Enoteca.

For more information and ticket inquiries, please contact NUSTAR via email at events@nustar.com.ph or via mobile number (0999) 995 7512. In addition, patrons can also purchase tickets online through https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/. (SPONSORED CONTENT)