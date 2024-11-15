NUSTAR unveils a ‘NU Universe’ of rewards.

NUSTAR Resort Cebu, the premier lifestyle destination in Visayas and Mindanao, recently unveiled a “NU universe” with the new look of its NUSTAR Rewards cards. Guests were treated to a night filled with wonder – from ethereal LED walls to a captivating body-painted models who took to the runway to showcase the new cards, the event was nothing short of out of this world.

From the stars to the universe: Introducing the new NUSTAR Rewards

The moment guests arrived, they were greeted by floor-to-ceiling LED wall installations, inviting them to immerse in a universe brimming with luxury and endless possibilities. The event showcased 360-degree seamless graphics flashed on the LED walls, an immersive photo op area featuring the NUSTAR facade, and a mesmerizing card reveal intertwined a live voice over and the body-painted models. Complemented by heavy canapés and DJ Divine Maitland-Smith’s electrifying beats, the NUSTAR ballroom was transformed into a cosmic symphony of sound and light.

The highlight of the evening came with the reveal of the newly renamed and redesigned NUSTAR Rewards cards, featuring the tagline “You Are the Star”—perfectly encapsulating the personalized experiences each card promises. The cards have been reimagined from Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and VIP Elite to Star, Sky, Sun, Zodiac, and Universe, respectively, reflecting a new galaxy of rewards and privileges.

Adding to the excitement, VIP guests were in for a surprise as they were given the first peek and exclusive dibs on the new cards, even receiving their very own cards during the event, offering them immediate access to the enhanced benefits and ensuring VIP experience to the highest level.