NUSTAR unveils a ‘NU Universe’ of rewards.

NUSTAR Resort Cebu, the premier lifestyle destination in Visayas and Mindanao, recently unveiled a “NU universe” with the new look of its NUSTAR Rewards cards. Guests were treated to a night filled with wonder – from ethereal LED walls to a captivating body-painted models who took to the runway to showcase the new cards, the event was nothing short of out of this world.
The moment guests arrived, they were greeted by floor-to-ceiling LED wall installations, inviting them to immerse in a universe brimming with luxury and endless possibilities. The event showcased 360-degree seamless graphics flashed on the LED walls, an immersive photo op area featuring the NUSTAR facade, and a mesmerizing card reveal intertwined a live voice over and the body-painted models. Complemented by heavy canapés and DJ Divine Maitland-Smith’s electrifying beats, the NUSTAR ballroom was transformed into a cosmic symphony of sound and light.
The highlight of the evening came with the reveal of the newly renamed and redesigned NUSTAR Rewards cards, featuring the tagline “You Are the Star”—perfectly encapsulating the personalized experiences each card promises. The cards have been reimagined from Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and VIP Elite to Star, Sky, Sun, Zodiac, and Universe, respectively, reflecting a new galaxy of rewards and privileges.
Adding to the excitement, VIP guests were in for a surprise as they were given the first peek and exclusive dibs on the new cards, even receiving their very own cards during the event, offering them immediate access to the enhanced benefits and ensuring VIP experience to the highest level.
The night unfolded with details on the enhanced benefits of the new NUSTAR Rewards Card. Members can look forward to a universe of rewards that extends beyond the gaming floor, featuring curated experiences tailored to their unique lifestyles. While some benefits remain unchanged, they can now enjoy generous points-earning rates, priority access to numerous dining and retail offers, and exclusive birthday privileges.
NUSTAR Rewards is actively expanding its network to enhance the member experience. Currently, NUSTAR Rewards heralds a prestigious lineup of established brands as partners, including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Celine, Tiffany & Co., Estée Lauder, Jo Malone, Kenzo, BOSS, Burberry, Tory Burch, Loewe, Porsche Design, Saint Laurent, Versace, Givenchy, Eye Society, Univers, Off-White, Chow Tai Fook, Luk Fook, ROX Playground, Sole Republiq, Beyond the Box, and Hagod Spa. Meanwhile, dining partners offer a diverse array of culinary delights, including Mott 32, Barcino, Good Luck Hotpot, Kazuwa Prime, Koshima by Nonki, Taiwan Shabu-Shabu, Yeonwha the Premium by Kaya, Abaca, Xin Tian Di, Fina, Il Primo, Huangdi, Fili Café, Fili Lobby Lounge, and Axis Entertainment & Sports Bar. Members can earn points that unlock even more exclusive privileges, enabling them to maximize their Rewards Card.
As part of the event highlights, the NUSTAR Rewards Mobile App was introduced to the public with an official release on November 6. The app offers members a new level of convenience and control over their rewards beyond tracking points and status.
Booking via the app will be made more convenient, even allowing members to pay using their points. The app also features a Rewards Shop, where points can be redeemed for curated items, and a virtual card, enabling seamless earning and redemption of points with every transaction.
Communication is also made easier with the NUSTAR Rewards app's integrated messaging inbox, ensuring users stay up to date on exclusive promotions and upcoming events.
Guests mingled beneath cosmic installations, as the DJ spun beats that perfectly set the vibe for an unforgettable social gathering. Signature cocktails and exquisite canapés enhanced the experience, immersing everyone in the enchanting atmosphere. Throughout the night, attendees were transported to an otherworldly realm, fully captivated by the magic of NUSTAR’s newly unveiled universe.
“This isn’t just about renaming our card tiers or changing their appearance. It’s a reminder of our commitment [to] providing you with a universe filled with rewards and benefits,” Alan Teo said in his welcome speech.
NUSTAR Rewards' new cards are now available and new members are invited to explore the galaxy of benefits the program offers. Existing members are also encouraged to exchange their old cards for the new ones at the Rewards Counter located at the Atrium of NUSTAR.
Unveil your NU Universe and discover a lifestyle elevated by the ultimate Rewards experience, where You Are the Star, and every visit brings you closer to celestial opulence. Visit www.nustar.ph/rewards for more information. (SPONSORED CONTENT)