NUSTAR welcomes the New Year with ‘Carnival de Luz’

NUSTAR Resort Cebu welcomed the New Year with the “Carnival de Luz” celebration on December 31, 2025, transforming the NUSTAR Boardwalk into a vibrant coastal venue. Families, friends and guests gathered to usher in 2026 with music, performances and a festive atmosphere. Approximately 2,000 attendees were present to witness the event.
The evening opened with live performances from Elmer Dado & Gruppo Tribale, complemented by samba dancers, poi and hoop performers and roving entertainers. Raffle draws were held throughout the night, adding excitement for guests. At midnight, a pyro-musical fireworks display featuring a pyrobird marked the start of the new year, followed by an after-midnight set by DJ Kit which extended the festivities into the early hours.
In an interview with SunStar Cebu, NUSTAR Vice President for Business Development Katrina Mae de Jesus reflected on the significance of the event. “Happy New Year to everyone and thank you once again for ushering in a new year here at NUSTAR with us. 2025 was pretty hard for Cebu and with the theme of ‘Carnival de Luz,’ we bring hope and light here to Cebu and its people. We want to bring recovery and we want to bring progress back here. We want enlightenment and inspiration for everyone here and that's why we're celebrating—because we want to make sure that we're bringing in the good vibes for 2026.”
Since its opening on May 8, 2022, NUSTAR has expanded its presence in Cebu. “We're actually now on our fourth year here in Cebu and we could only be happier. In 2026, you can watch out for the opening of the first-ever 180-degree skydeck viewing park here in NUSTAR Hotel.”
NUSTAR continues to host signature events throughout the year. “We're also going to be continuing our signature events—our Taste Cebu, of course our Easter celebration, our Wellness Month celebration in September and of course Christmas and the New Year. Let's not forget all of the activities dedicated to including all of the communities in Cebu, highlighting it as a lifestyle and entertainment destination here in the Philippines.”
Reflecting on Cebu’s challenges in 2025, de Jesus highlighted the spirit of the community and the resort’s role in supporting its revival. “2025 was not an easy year here in Cebu. It is a beautiful thing to witness everyone getting together to bring Cebu back on the map. We can only be proud that we're part of this ever-progressive community. We're happy that we're part of Cebu in the years to come. We are looking forward to equipping the community and ensuring that hospitality and leisure continue to thrive here in Cebu.”
The NUSTAR Carnival de Luz exemplified the resort’s commitment to offering entertainment and cultural experiences while fostering a sense of community for Cebuano guests and visitors alike, championing the Cebuano spirit at its core. (SPONSORED CONTENT)