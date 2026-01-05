NUSTAR welcomes the new year with ‘Carnival de Luz’

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, NUSTAR Vice President for Business Development Katrina Mae de Jesus reflected on the significance of the event. “Happy New Year to everyone and thank you once again for ushering in a new year here at NUSTAR with us. 2025 was pretty hard for Cebu and with the theme of ‘Carnaval de Luz,’ we bring hope and light here to Cebu and its people. We want to bring recovery and we want to bring progress back here. We want enlightenment and inspiration for everyone here and that's why we're celebrating—because we want to make sure that we're bringing in the good vibes for 2026.”

Since its opening on May 8, 2022, NUSTAR has expanded its presence in Cebu. “We're actually now on our fourth year here in Cebu and we could only be happier. In 2026, you can watch out for the opening of the first-ever 180-degree skydeck viewing park here in NUSTAR Hotel.”