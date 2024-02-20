Off-White opens third branch in The Mall at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Off-White™ is defining the grey area between black and white as a color. Under the brand name, seasonal men and women’s clothing collections, objects, furniture, and publications are articulating a current cultural vision.

Collections are embedded in a recurrent backstory, with an emphasis on creating garments that have an identity by design. With a design studio based in Milan, Italy, the label harnesses the country’s history and craftsmanship, yet offers a global perspective on design and trends.