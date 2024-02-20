Off-White opens third branch in The Mall at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Off-White™ launched its highly anticipated limited edition Off-White x Nike 'Air Force 1' sneaker at The Mall at NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City on February 17, 2024. The launch event garnered attention from both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals.
Off-White™ is defining the grey area between black and white as a color. Under the brand name, seasonal men and women’s clothing collections, objects, furniture, and publications are articulating a current cultural vision.
Collections are embedded in a recurrent backstory, with an emphasis on creating garments that have an identity by design. With a design studio based in Milan, Italy, the label harnesses the country’s history and craftsmanship, yet offers a global perspective on design and trends.
With a clear vision of splicing the reality of how clothes are worn with the artistic expression of high-fashion, Creative Director and Designer Virgil Abloh explored concepts in the realm of youth culture in the contemporary context.
Adding prestige to the event, Jappy Gonzalez, president of H&D Retail Concepts Inc., was in attendance. Off-White™ extended invitations to Cebu's stylish crowd, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere filled with fashion, music, and enjoyment..
In addition to the sneaker launch, Off-White™ officially opened its third branch at The Mall at NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Cebu City, on February 18, 2024.
This expansion follows the success of Off-White's existing branches in Greenbelt and Rockwell. The opening invites customers to explore the brand's latest offerings and experience its unique blend of style and innovation firsthand.