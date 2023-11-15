Perfect that cup of joe at bai Hotel Cebu’s Coffee Caravan.

HAVE YOU ever been so curious about the art of coffee-making and how baristas work their magic to create your daily caffeine fix?

Coffee enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting event as bai Hotel Cebu and Wallstreet Coffee + Bar join forces with Curve Coffee Collaborators to present Coffee Caravan. This all-day workshop promises to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of everything related to coffee.

Mark your calendars for an exciting workshop on December 2, 2023, where you can dive into the fundamentals and expand your knowledge. The Coffee Caravan at bai Hotel Cebu will feature two courses; the first course will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second course will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The first course is Barista 101, where one can learn the basics of being a barista by exploring the equipment, the essentials of coffee and the qualities of a true barista.

The second course is Manual Brewing. The phenomenon of manual coffee brewing refers to the utilization of hand-operated apparatus to produce coffee, as opposed to reliance on electrically powered machinery. Some manual brewing techniques will be discussed in the course as well.

The training is priced at P6,000 per person, which already includes morning snacks, a lunch buffet at CAFÉ bai on the day of the training, afternoon snacks, a coffee kit, and a certificate.

Whether you're planning to set up your dream coffee shop, acquire a new skill, or simply want to learn, this Coffee Caravan is just what coffee aficionados need. Together with Curve Coffee Collaborators, bai Hotel Cebu believes in supporting every farmer and aims to connect every coffee drinker to each bean's journey from seed to cup.

To enroll, click this link: https://bit.ly/CoffeeCaravan23 or email fbreservation@baihotel.com.ph .

For inquiries, call (032) 888 2500 or send a message on Facebook. (SPONSORED CONTENT)