Pioneering Canadian BPO ContactPoint 360 to set up in Cebu, aims for major expansion

ContactPoint 360 has marked a significant milestone in the Philippine business process outsourcing (BPO) industry by becoming the first Canadian BPO in Cebu. This strategic move by the globally operating company underscores Cebu’s growing importance as a BPO hub in the country.
Currently, ContactPoint 360 employs over 5,000 people across its global operations, including in the USA, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, India, Egypt, Jamaica, Greece, and the Philippines. The Cebu site already boasts a strong workforce of 800 employees.
Asad Mirza, chief executive officer and founder, announced an ambitious plan to increase this number to at least 1,800 by the end of the year, signifying a substantial boost to local employment opportunities.
Senior Site Director Alfie Torres shared that the Cebu facility represents the company's most substantial financial commitment thus far, with the establishment alone incurring an expenditure of around 3 million US dollars.
Torres also emphasized the five pillars of engagement at ContactPoint360 Cebu: "Know at work, share at work, empathize at work, enjoy at work, and recognize at work." These pillars guide its approach to fostering holistic well-being, ensuring employees are not only effective in their roles but also fulfilled as individuals.
ContactPoint 360’s venture into Cebu is not just about business expansion. The company is deeply committed to contributing to the local community. A significant part of this commitment involves collaborating with local colleges and universities to provide upskilling opportunities in technology and artificial intelligence. This initiative aims to equip the future workforce with in-demand skills, enhancing their career prospects in the evolving global job market.
A standout aspect of ContactPoint 360 is the investment already made in building a state-of-the-art center of excellence for its clients and employees, showcasing its dedication to employee welfare. The company is widely recognized for its people-centric approach, prioritizing the well-being and mental health of its employees. This strategy not only fosters a positive work culture but is also pivotal to the company’s continued success and growth in the competitive BPO landscape.
The establishment of ContactPoint 360 in Cebu, as the first Canadian BPO in the city, is a testament to the region’s potential and attractiveness as a BPO hub. This move signals a bright future for the industry in Cebu, where innovation, community engagement, and employee well-being are at the forefront. (SPONSORED CONTENT)