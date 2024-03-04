Pioneering Canadian BPO ContactPoint 360 to set up in Cebu, aims for major expansion

ContactPoint 360 has marked a significant milestone in the Philippine business process outsourcing (BPO) industry by becoming the first Canadian BPO in Cebu. This strategic move by the globally operating company underscores Cebu’s growing importance as a BPO hub in the country.

Currently, ContactPoint 360 employs over 5,000 people across its global operations, including in the USA, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, India, Egypt, Jamaica, Greece, and the Philippines. The Cebu site already boasts a strong workforce of 800 employees.

Asad Mirza, chief executive officer and founder, announced an ambitious plan to increase this number to at least 1,800 by the end of the year, signifying a substantial boost to local employment opportunities.