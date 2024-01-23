Power Plant Mall’s The Rockwellist comes to Cebu

The Rockwellist was launched in November 2021 to serve customers who would shop from home during the pandemic, and has since evolved into a physical pop-up at the Power Plant Mall, at the R1 Level. It also briefly set up shop in Rockwell Center at Nepo, Angeles, Pampanga, and in November of last year, at Nara Residences by Rockwell, in Bacolod City.

The Glass House, situated at IPI Center Done Rockwell on Pope John Paul II Avenue, stands as a pivotal venue for the pop-up.

As Rockwell's third property in Cebu, alongside 32 Sanson and Aruga Residences - Mactan, The Glass House plays a crucial role in Rockwell's expanded presence in Cebu. Together with the upcoming residential tower, Lincoln, IPI Center Done Rockwell becomes a premier location, providing convenient access to diverse amenities within a 3-kilometer radius for future residents.

With its inception, the Rockwellist promises future residents a convenient and elevated living experience in the heart of Cebu, enriching the city’s lifestyle landscape to newer heights.