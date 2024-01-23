Power Plant Mall’s The Rockwellist comes to Cebu

Power Plant Mall's The Rockwellist officially made its way to Cebu, featuring over 20 Manila-based brands such as Viajecito, Suki Jewelry, Jim Weaver, Ta LouLou, Yoga Love, Orias Studios, and more. From January 13 to February 25, 2024, Cebuanos have the exclusive chance to explore and indulge in these beloved Manila brands.
The collaboration between these brands and The Rockwellist aims to infuse Cebu's retail atmosphere with new life, blending the appeal of city shopping with Cebu's distinctive sophistication and local charm.
The Rockwellist pop-up acts as a hub for the exchange of ideas, styles, and experiences, promising a culturally rich and engaging shopping environment for Cebuanos. The event serves as a meeting point where metropolitan chic converges with the authentic charm of Cebu, creating a distinctive and lively retail experience for the community.
Shopping enthusiasts can anticipate various activities and interactive events throughout the pop-up, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement over its duration.
The Rockwellist was launched in November 2021 to serve customers who would shop from home during the pandemic, and has since evolved into a physical pop-up at the Power Plant Mall, at the R1 Level. It also briefly set up shop in Rockwell Center at Nepo, Angeles, Pampanga, and in November of last year, at Nara Residences by Rockwell, in Bacolod City.
The Glass House, situated at IPI Center Done Rockwell on Pope John Paul II Avenue, stands as a pivotal venue for the pop-up.
As Rockwell's third property in Cebu, alongside 32 Sanson and Aruga Residences - Mactan, The Glass House plays a crucial role in Rockwell's expanded presence in Cebu. Together with the upcoming residential tower, Lincoln, IPI Center Done Rockwell becomes a premier location, providing convenient access to diverse amenities within a 3-kilometer radius for future residents.
With its inception, the Rockwellist promises future residents a convenient and elevated living experience in the heart of Cebu, enriching the city’s lifestyle landscape to newer heights.