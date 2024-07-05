Premier wedding expo ‘The Brides at Triton 2024’ this weekend

The journey to 'I do' begins as The Brides at Triton 2024 will take place at the Triton Grand Ballroom of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark on July 6 and 7, 2024.

This two-day wedding expo will give soon-to-be brides and grooms a chance to make their dream wedding a reality with a diverse line-up of no less than Cebu’s top wedding exhibitors and professionals.

Attendees and couples wishing to make their "I do's" extra magical can expect to gain learnings and limitless inspiration from the best in the industry. Jehd Ombos, senior sales manager of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, said that this event will not just be any other expo but an “all-in” experience for the attendees.

This two-day expo will feature a total of 55 exhibitors, eight designers, speakers, celebrity guests and a variety of exciting activities.

Trends

One of Cebu’s celebrated make-up artists, Jessie Glova, will uncover the latest wedding makeup trends and share professional tips that are surely noteworthy.

Brides-to-be will also get the chance to receive free consultations and personalized advice by some of the city’s top designers, ensuring they choose the wedding gown that fits them perfectly like a glove.

Couples will also learn the latest wedding cake trends and meet a delightful selection of cake, food and beverage suppliers. Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan’s executive chef will also share wedding food trends that will elevate every couple’s wedding celebration.

Soon-to-be weds will also discover the latest video trends from Life in Motion Cebu and see a diverse selection of photographers and videographers who promise to capture every magical moment.

Highlights

Real-life celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young-Daez will join the event on July 6, to share wedding tips and tricks with attendees and brides and grooms-to-be.

The wedding expo will also feature a timeless-themed wedding fashion show on July 7 at 6 p.m., showcasing the exceptional creations of Cebu’s finest designers such as Dexter Alazas, Claudia Yeung, Protacio Empaces, Marichu Tan and many more.

Couples can also avail themselves of exclusive offers and packages available during the event as well as major raffle prizes prepared by Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark to ensure attendees enjoy a magical time. / Daniele Araula Fuentes, Silliman University Intern / Writer