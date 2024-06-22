QUICKFX launches Sen-C Bright for sensitive skin types

The Sen-C Bright range comes with three hero products, each tailored to address specific skincare needs:

Sen-C Bright Overnight Serum: Say goodbye to dark spots and hyperpigmentation with this potent overnight treatment. Formulated to work its magic while you sleep, the Sen-C Bright Overnight Serum harnesses the power of 5 percent Pure Vitamin C and 5 percent Vitamin Tree Water to reveal a brighter and even complexion come morning.

Sen-C Bright Micellar Water: Gentle yet effective, it is a sensitive-skin friendly micellar water that offers a refreshing cleanse without the oily, sticky feel often associated with traditional makeup removers. Perfect for removing excess dirt and grime, it is also packed with Hyaluronic Acid to lock in moisture.

Sen-C Bright Day Serum Cream: Kickstart your day with this multitasking marvel. The Sen-C Bright Day Serum Cream combines the brightening power of Vitamin C, Vitamin E for optimal absorption into the skin as well as protection from free radicals, and SPF 30 PA++++.

Sen-C Bright is now available at Watsons online and Watsons stores nationwide.