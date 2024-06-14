Ready, set, pride: Checklist for Cebu City, Mandaue's Pride marches 2024

Every year, Pride marches around the world grow stronger, inspired by the bold spirit of the Stonewall Uprising. This year, Cebu City and Mandaue is gearing up for its Pride Marches, promising even bigger crowds and livelier celebrations. With solid support from the Cebu Pride Movement and the LGU of Mandaue City,, this march represents progress and unity in the ongoing journey for equality.

Here are two Pride marches you won't want to miss: June 15 at 5 p.m. at Mandaue City Plaza in front of City Hall, and June 29 at 3 p.m., starting at Sunstar Cebu P. Del Rosario and ending at Plaza Independencia, with festivities until 10 p.m.

Ready to join the Pride march? Here’s how to get prepped for this vibrant and historic event:

Water Flask/Reusable Containers: Stay hydrated and eco-friendly with your trusty water flask. Marching for equality is thirsty work.

Light Breathable Clothes: Keep cool and comfortable in light, airy clothes. You’ll need the freedom to dance, march and celebrate in style.

Fan: Beat the heat with a portable fan. Make it convenient but also make it a fabulous accessory for dramatic flair.

PRIDE Flag: Wave your pride high with a vibrant PRIDE flag. Let your true colors fly and add to the rainbow sea.

Lights: Shine bright with colorful lights. Whether it’s glow sticks or LED accessories, light up the night with your pride.

First Aid Kit: Be a preparedness pro with a mini first aid kit. Band-aids for blisters, safety first as always and sparkle like never before.

Sweets: Pack some sweet treats to keep your energy up. Marching, cheering and celebrating need a sugar boost.

As the Mandaue Pride March kicks off as the first event, the organizers are offering unique opportunities and sharing friendly reminders to ensure everyone has a fantastic time. Cebu Pride Movement’s Enrique San Juan shares these essential tips:

Registration starts on June 15. Head to Mandaue City Hall at 5 p.m. to get registered and ready to march!

Check out motorcycle taxi apps for promo codes to and from the Mandaue City Hall. Visit the numerous booths on site for surprise gifts.

Wear weather-friendly clothes and bring an umbrella, just in case it rains.

If you're bringing a band or sound equipment, wait until after the mass at St. Joseph Church before starting the music.