Remembering Philippine cinema legend, Jaclyn Jose

One of Jose's most iconic roles came in 2016 when she portrayed the resilient and unforgettable character, Ma' Rosa, in Brillante Mendoza's film of the same name. Her portrayal of a mother struggling to make ends meet while navigating the complexities of life in the slums earned her international recognition, including the prestigious Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. Ma' Rosa not only solidified Jose's status as a powerhouse talent but also underscored her ability to embody the essence of the Filipino experience on screen.