Return of the Dragon Warrior: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' hits theaters this March

First off, let's talk about the “ultimate” primer for the upcoming movie — Jack Black's rapid recap of the first three "Kung Fu Panda" films. In just one minute and 25 seconds, Black, in his signature style, takes fans on a whirlwind tour of Po's previous adventures. If you haven't seen it yet, check out the video below — it's the perfect blend of nostalgia and excitement, setting you up perfectly for the next chapter.