Return of the Dragon Warrior: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' hits theaters this March

The beloved, belly-laugh-inducing Dragon Warrior is making a grand return to the big screen. "Kung Fu Panda 4" is set to open in cinemas and here’s the full, skadoosh-worthy scoop!
First off, let's talk about the “ultimate” primer for the upcoming movie — Jack Black's rapid recap of the first three "Kung Fu Panda" films. In just one minute and 25 seconds, Black, in his signature style, takes fans on a whirlwind tour of Po's previous adventures. If you haven't seen it yet, check out the video below — it's the perfect blend of nostalgia and excitement, setting you up perfectly for the next chapter.
Now, onto "Kung Fu Panda 4." After his thrilling, villain-defeating escapades, Po (voiced by the ever-charismatic Golden Globe nominee, Black) is about to embrace a new challenge. Destiny has a new role for him — becoming the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. But there's a twist: before Po can take on this prestigious role, he must search for and train a new Dragon Warrior.
Enter the villain of this chapter, Chameleon (voiced by the Oscar winner, Viola Davis), a shapeshifting sorceress with her eyes set on Po's Staff of Wisdom. This tiny but formidable lizard intends to use the staff to resurrect all the master villains Po has sent packing to the spirit realm.
Fear not! Our hero isn't alone in this quest. Po teams up with Zhen (Golden Globe winner, Awkwafina), a cunning and quick-witted corsac fox thief. Though Zhen initially rubs Po the wrong way, her skills are vital in the duo's mission to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's clutches. This dynamic pairing promises a blend of comedy and high-octane action, proving that heroes can emerge from the most unexpected places.
The film also features an array of star-studded voice talents, including returning stars like Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston as Po's birth father, Li, and Emmy Award nominee Ian McShane as Tai Lung. Adding to this impressive lineup is Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, who joins the cast as Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.
"Kung Fu Panda 4" isn't just a movie; it's a family event that promises laughter, heart and some serious Kung Fu action. Mark your calendars for March 6, 2024 and get ready to join Po and his friends in an adventure that's sure to be as hilarious as it is heartwarming.