Roaring into 2024: New Year's Countdown at NUSTAR Boardwalk

From sizzling BBQ selections to an array of Filipino favorites, the menu is designed to tantalize taste buds and offer a gastronomic journey. Guests can expect an assortment of delectable dishes carefully curated to celebrate the essence of Filipino for only P1900.

But that's not all! For those seeking an enhanced experience, NUSTAR Boardwalk offers a Beverage Package priced at P2900, featuring unlimited servings of red and white wine, beer, soft drinks, canned juices, and water. For guests looking to combine both experiences, a special package is available at P4800, providing access to both the Media Noche Buffet and the Beverage Package.

Experience an electrifying night filled with captivating performances designed to enthrall and entertain guests from start to finish. With live music and mesmerizing performances, our carefully curated entertainment lineup guarantees an atmosphere bursting with energy and continuous excitement.

As the countdown to midnight begins, brace yourself for a dazzling fireworks extravaganza lighting up the sky. This breathtaking display promises to paint the night with vibrant hues, marking an exhilarating transition into the new year filled with celebration and joy.

Joining the New Year's celebration alongside NUSTAR Boardwalk, Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar emerges as a premier destination, showcasing Afro-Latin DJs and captivating dancers. With a luxurious buffet priced at P3500++ per person, guests are invited to relish a lavish feast, ushering in 2024 with flair.

A walk-in option with no buffet is available with a minimum spend of P1500++. Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar ensures to creating a vibrant ambiance that sets the tone for a New Year brimming with lively beats and thrilling excitement.

"Embrace the spirit of celebration as we welcome the promise of a new year. Join us at Fili Hotel and NUSTAR Resort for an unforgettable night of joy and the thrill of Roaring 2024!" shared NUSTAR Resort Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo.

Limited tickets are available and advice reservation is strongly recommended. Secure your tickets at the Fili Lobby or by calling (032) 888 8282 or emailing contactus@nustar.com.ph.

Join Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu for an extraordinary New Year's Eve celebration and usher in 2024 in style! (SPONSORED CONTENT)