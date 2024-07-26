Rockwell Land and IPI holds groundbreaking ceremony for The Lincoln At IPI Center in Cebu City

Rockwell Land Corporation, in partnership with International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI), held a ceremonial groundbreaking and lowering of the time capsule at Lincoln at IPI Center, Rockwell’s residential tower in its newest mixed-use development in Cebu, at the heart of the Queen City of the South on, July 26, 2024. This event marks the beginning of the bored piling for the foundation of the tower.

Present during the event were executives from both Rockwell and IPI, including Rockwell Chairman and Chief executive officer Nestor J. Padilla, IPI Chairman Pio Castillo Jr., and Directors Dennis Wong, John Wong, and Leslie Anne Aliman.