Save up to 50 percent on your favorite PUMA apparel and sneakers on PUMA’s year-end sale.

Timed with its expansion in the Queen City of the South, PUMA unveiled its Forever Festive Promo, offering customers up to 50 percent off on selected PUMA sneakers and apparel until December 31, 2023.

Exclusive releases, including the Dua Lipa x PUMA Palermo sneakers, are available at Ayala Center Cebu in two stylish colorways: Deep green and yellow, as well as mint green and pink. Cebu Navys can also indulge in Rihanna’s iconic Creeper, the FENTY x PUMA Creeper, offered in three captivating colorways—the iconic black and white, extra-bright blue and green, and lavender and cherry red, all conveniently available in the same store as the Creeper.