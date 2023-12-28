Save up to 50 percent on your favorite PUMA apparel and sneakers on PUMA’s year-end sale.

CEBUANOS are in for a huge holiday treat as the world’s leading sportswear and lifestyle brand, PUMA, is ending 2023 with a massive year-end sale. Happening at PUMA stores in Ayala Center Cebu and SM Seaside Cebu, Cebuanos can score their favorite sneakers and apparel at discounted prices.
Timed with its expansion in the Queen City of the South, PUMA unveiled its Forever Festive Promo, offering customers up to 50 percent off on selected PUMA sneakers and apparel until December 31, 2023.
Exclusive releases, including the Dua Lipa x PUMA Palermo sneakers, are available at Ayala Center Cebu in two stylish colorways: Deep green and yellow, as well as mint green and pink. Cebu Navys can also indulge in Rihanna’s iconic Creeper, the FENTY x PUMA Creeper, offered in three captivating colorways—the iconic black and white, extra-bright blue and green, and lavender and cherry red, all conveniently available in the same store as the Creeper.
Having taken Cebu by storm, PUMA opened its first store in the region at Ayala Center Cebu in August, followed by the recent launch at SM Seaside Cebu. Now, the excitement continues as PUMA announces a huge holiday sale, making Cebuanos’ shopping experience even more thrilling.
“Given Cebuanos’ love for basketball and fashion, we see Cebu as a vital cog in our goal to further strengthen and amplify our operations in the country, and we really want to make PUMA’s presence felt in Cebu,” said PUMA’s Country Manager Paolo Misa.
Don't miss the chance to experience the best of PUMA at Ayala Center Cebu and SM Seaside Cebu, where sport meets style, and culture embraces fashion.
Visit these stores, as well as PUMA’s official channel and , to check out PUMA’s latest offerings and enjoy PUMA’s Forever Festive holiday promo. (SPONSORED CONTENT)