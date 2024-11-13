Sheraton Mactan debuts curation competition at ‘Beyond Happiness’ wedding expo
Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort celebrated the spirit of creativity and romance with its "Beyond Happiness: Wedding and Socials Expo" held on October 5 to 6, 2024. This two-day event brought together exhibitors and designers to present everything couples need to plan their dream wedding, from beautiful floral arrangements and stylish table settings to designer cakes and bridal gowns. Co-presented by the AppleOne Group, this collaboration created an environment where young designers and creative talents are offered a platform to display their work and gain recognition in Cebu’s creative community.
The main highlight was the "Curation: Designing Competition," which showcased the work of seven up-and-coming designers namely John Lloyd Hermosa, Arnold Gracia, Ruby Maglinte, King Rosales, MJ Jamio, John Luman-ag, and Steven Cyrus Agripo.
Each of the designers were mentored by a prominent Cebu-based fashion expert, including Lemuel Rosos, Mel Maria, Hanz Coquilla, Edwin Ao, Ia Coca, Axel Que, and Valerie Alvez. MJ Jamio, mentored by Ia Coca, took home the top prize for his design, a significant achievement in his budding career. The competition focused on both creativity and sustainability, showing each designer's dedication and focus on eco-friendly fashion.
Aside from the design showcase, the expo hosted a series of lively competitions, such as cake decorating and table styling, with participants from local schools displaying remarkable talent. These events can surely nurture local creativity. Lyka Kriz Sumalinog from the University of San Jose-Recoletos won the cake decorating competition, while Dianne Claire Pardo and Christian Ibonalo from the University of Cebu–Main excelled in table styling. Each winner received a cash prize of P10,000, bringing pride to their schools and recognizing their hard work.
The contests focused on both artistry and sustainable design, providing budding designers with an invaluable opportunity to showcase their work to a broader audience. The spotlight on emerging talent at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort reaffirms Cebu’s place as a leading destination for weddings and social events.
With the success of this year’s event, excitement is already building for what’s to come. Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and AppleOne Group have set a high bar, promising an even grander experience next year. Couples, designers, and exhibitors alike can expect a showcase that further celebrates talent, creativity, and the magic of wedding celebrations, making "Beyond Happiness" as a must-attend event for years to come. (SPONSORED CONTENT)