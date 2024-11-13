Sheraton Mactan debuts curation competition at ‘Beyond Happiness’ wedding expo

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort celebrated the spirit of creativity and romance with its "Beyond Happiness: Wedding and Socials Expo" held on October 5 to 6, 2024. This two-day event brought together exhibitors and designers to present everything couples need to plan their dream wedding, from beautiful floral arrangements and stylish table settings to designer cakes and bridal gowns. Co-presented by the AppleOne Group, this collaboration created an environment where young designers and creative talents are offered a platform to display their work and gain recognition in Cebu’s creative community.

The main highlight was the "Curation: Designing Competition," which showcased the work of seven up-and-coming designers namely John Lloyd Hermosa, Arnold Gracia, Ruby Maglinte, King Rosales, MJ Jamio, John Luman-ag, and Steven Cyrus Agripo.