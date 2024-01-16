Sinulog 2024 roadmap: Ultimate guide to Cebu's grandest festival.

AS early as December, Cebu City gears up for its most anticipated event of the year, Sinulog Festival. Spanning from Dec. 1, 2023 to Jan. 22, 2024, this vibrant celebration promises an array of colorful and spirited activities.



Here's your ultimate roadmap to Sinulog 2024:





The festive prelude



Sinulog Street Fair: The streets of Osmena Blvd., Fuente Osmena and Plaza Independencia will be adorned with an assortment of stalls and vibrant decorations, setting the mood for the festivities ahead.

The spiritual kick-off (Jan. 11)

Walk With Jesus (4 a.m): The spiritual journey begins at Basilica del Sto. Niño with a procession to Fuente Osmeña and Osmeña Blvd.



Opening Salvo Mass (6 a.m.): The Basilica del Sto. Niño hosts a mass to officially open the festival.

