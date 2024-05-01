Skills Training Workshops: Empowering Youth with Vocational Education in Cebu

In Cebu, vocational education is not just about acquiring skills; it's about empowering the youth to shape their futures with confidence and competence. Across the province, numerous institutions are dedicated to providing a robust foundation in various trades and professions, enabling young individuals to meet global challenges head-on.

In this article, we spotlight several key facilities that offer transformative training programs:

Center for Industrial Technology and Enterprise (Cite)

Located in San Jose, Talamban, Cebu City, Cite specializes in a three-year diploma program across Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Computer Engineering Technologies. The program includes a Dual Training System that offers industry immersion for 1.5 years with allowances.

Saint James Technical Skills College Inc.

This Tesda (Technical Education And Skills Development Authority) and CHED (Commission on Higher Education)-accredited institution in Poblacion, Compostela, offers courses such as Computer Systems Servicing, Shielded Metal Arc Welding and Dressmaking. It's a great option for those looking to quickly skill up in various technical domains.

Banilad Center for Professional Development (BCPD)

Focused on young women with limited financial resources, BCPD offers training in hotel and restaurant services. Located on Arch. Reyes Ave., Cebu City, the center provides practical training linked with hotel industry partners.

Balamban Extensive Skills and Technology Inc. (Best)

Situated in Balamban, Cebu, Best offers technical and agricultural training, preparing students for careers in industries demanding agricultural expertise. It’s ideal for those interested in both agriculture and construction training.

Cebu Reliable and Excellent Seafarers Training Center Inc. Senior High School (CREST SHS)

Founded in 2018 in Cebu, CREST SHS aims at preparing maritime professionals with facilities including simulators for navigation and engine management.

SUGBO KAHANAS Free Livelihood Skills Training

Offered by the office of Board Member of the Province of Cebu Glenn Soco, this program provides free skills training in fields such as Bread and Pastry Production, Housekeeping and Welding. This is located at GASVI Bldg. A.S Fortuna St., Banilad, Mandaue City.

KM100 Skills and Training Center Inc.

Located on National Road, Taytayan, Bogo, KM100 offers training in Bread and Pastry Production, Driving and Shielded Metal Arc Welding, focusing on both skill acquisition and career development.

Department of Manpower Development and Placement Cebu City

This institution periodically offers multiple job fairs and skills training sessions that are pivotal for job seekers.

Maribago Skills Development Training & Assessment Center Inc.

Located on Maribago Road, Lapu-Lapu City, this center offers regular training in Housekeeping, Bartending, Cookery, and Bread and Pastry Production.

Golden Resource Academy for Career Enhancement

Located on Acacia St., Cebu City, this academy integrates 21st-century skills into its programs, enhancing career opportunities for its students.

Passerelles numériques Philippines

Launched in 2009 in Cebu, this program offers a comprehensive 2.5-year IT training program for students from economically disadvantaged regions.

PESO Lapu-Lapu City

This office offers free call center training, located at M.L. Quezon National Highway, Lapu-Lapu City Hall Compound.

People interested in any of these programs may visit their official Facebook pages for up-to-date information and inquiries regarding course fees and schedules.