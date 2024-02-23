Skip the rice: Apple’s new guidelines for wet phones

The tech titan Apple has addressed the widely circulated method of using rice to dry wet phones, revealing that it can actually cause harm.

As spotted by Macworld, Apple has updated its guidelines, cautioning that placing wet devices in a bag of rice could introduce small rice particles that may damage your iPhone. This update was included in their official support guidelines.

Furthermore, Apple advises against using cotton swabs in connectors or resorting to other common hacks such as using an "external heat source or compressed air" to dry out a wet device.

Instead of reaching for a bag of rice in a moment of panic, Apple offers the following tips for dealing with the Liquid Detection Alert:

Unplug the cable from your iPhone and unplug the other end of the cable from the power adapter or accessory. Don't plug the cable in again until your iPhone and the cable are completely dry.

In drying your iPhone: