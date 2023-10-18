Sole Republiq sneaks into the Queen City of the South 

Life is too short to simply settle on one or two pairs of shoes that don’t elevate or complete your look. Whether you need a pair of good quality kicks for your daily roundabouts or you simply love elevating your outfits with a stylish pair of kicks, sneakers are truly an essential for everyday wear as well as pulling a fashionable look together.

Sneakers enthusiasts in Cebu can now rejoice as Sole Republiq is “sneaking” its way into the Queen City of the South and setting up base at NUSTAR Resort & Casino, starting Saturday, October 21, 2023.