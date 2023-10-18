Sole Republiq sneaks into the Queen City of the South 

Life is too short to simply settle on one or two pairs of shoes that don’t elevate or complete your look. Whether you need a pair of good quality kicks for your daily roundabouts or you simply love elevating your outfits with a stylish pair of kicks, sneakers are truly an essential for everyday wear as well as pulling a fashionable look together.
Sneakers enthusiasts in Cebu can now rejoice as Sole Republiq is “sneaking” its way into the Queen City of the South and setting up base at NUSTAR Resort & Casino, starting Saturday, October 21, 2023.
Complete that “drip” and get your “A-game” going with a pair of sweet kicks that this soon-to-open shoe emporium has in store for you.
Ranging from a wide variety of brands, Sole Republiq is soon to be Cebu’s go-to destination for rare and hard-to-find shoes that are exclusively sold here. From Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Crocs to some of the most popular footwear in the world such as the Adidas Yeezys, Nike Dunks, and Air Jordans.
Lerwin Yap and Mackoy Castillo, founders and owners of Sole Republiq and both sneakerheads themselves, ecstatically shared that they’re excited to finally set up a physical store in the Queen City of the South to cater to its growing Cebuano clientele.
“What excites us most in our grand opening is that Sole Republiq is now within arm’s reach to our Cebu based customers. Bringing in exclusive, limited product selection and the unparalleled Sole Republiq shopping experience in a physical store set up in the Queen City of the South. What is there to not be excited about?” Castillo said.
With its carefully curated selection featuring some of the most sought out kicks in the market, Sole Republiq is a haven for shoe collectors that offers unique and special pieces that are perfect additions for your shoe collection.
“We see ourselves as more than just a shoe store; we are a collector's haven. Our product offerings are carefully curated, featuring items that are rare and difficult to come by elsewhere. We take pride in being the go-to destination for clients seeking unique pieces to either begin or enhance their collections,” Yap stated.
While also widely regarded for being a collector’s haven that offers a unique selection of sneakers, Sole Republiq also offers some of the trendiest and hottest kicks in the market right now and are seen all over social media.
“For us, classics are now the trend. Those classic sneaker silhouettes that were released years ago and re-released this year are highly sought after by our customers. It kind of gives nostalgia to some and a twist to the conventional for others. To name some of the pairs: Adidas Sambas, New Balance 530s, 327s and 550s, of course the extremely popular Jordan 1s.”
Mackoy Castillo
Being in the business for almost a decade, the company eventually decided to expand their reach outside the borders of Metro Manila where they have been operating for nine years.
Yap and Castillo shared that one of the biggest challenges that he faced in the process of setting up a store in Cebu was the shipping process of their products and finding the people in the province who were willing to work with them.
“One of the bigger challenges we had was finding the means to ship out our items, and in finding local people in Cebu to work with us, but we were able to pull it through somehow. Despite all that, we are very much joyful to meet people along the way, who openly embrace and help us."
Lerwin Yap
Attendees of the upcoming opening of this newest go-to shoe emporium are in for a treat as the company has a lot of surprises in store.
In celebration of Sole Republiq’s ninth anniversary and the opening of its physical store in Cebu, the company is giving away exciting promos and discounts for attendees who will be coming to its upcoming grand opening that is scheduled on October 21, 2023, at NUSTAR Hotel and Casino.
“From October 21 to 22, we will be giving a 10 percent discount on all of our items. We will also be giving away gift certificates and raffle off a pair of sneakers to those customers who will visit and purchase a pair with us this upcoming Saturday,” the duo said.
Don't miss the chance to complete your "drip" with Sole Republiq's one-of-a-kind selection of sneakers! (SPONSORED CONTENT)