Stirring success: Bartender-turned business owner’s journey

Nearly every bartender dreams of one day owning their own bar. For some, it’s just a fleeting thought; for others, it’s a genuine aspiration. Only a few turn that dream into reality, and even fewer find success.

Kevin Clint Obach, an entrepreneur and business owner, operates a bar and distribution company specializing in supplies for restaurants and bars. Born and raised in Cebu City with roots in Iligan City, he has achieved his lifelong goals through dedication and hard work.

Embarking on a journey

In 2010, Obach’s professional journey began as a waiter. He always aspired to be behind the bar, performing skills like juggling, bottle tossing and flare tending. His dream of becoming a proficient bartender took shape during these early days. Obach had the opportunity to work abroad, where he met his mentor, Timothy Clark, a New Zealander and bar manager in Melbourne, Australia. Clark played a pivotal role in teaching Obach the art of bartending and shared his vast knowledge without reservation.

“He taught me everything and never hid anything from me, even his book about bartending. He taught a lot of things from depth understanding of bartending, especially its foundation,” Obach said. “I was very fortunate to meet that guy. It’s like a blessing from heaven. Meeting him was an eye opener to start my business in this industry,” he said.

After three years of bartending in Kuala Lumpur, Obach returned to Cebu in 2017 with a vision to start his distribution business.

Support and inspiration

In 2019, Obach decided to launch his business, “The Gally Wines and Spirit Co.,” a tasting bar for alcoholic beverages and a distribution company. Located in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, this unique establishment offers a range of spirits and wines, serving as a testament to his hard work and ambition.

Obach credits his family, especially his wife and daughter, for his success. His wife was the first to believe in him, providing unwavering support through all the challenges and sacrifices. She has been a constant source of motivation and inspiration.

“When I started as a waiter, she has always been a hundred percent supportive. I always believed that at the back of every successful businessman, there’s always a wife who truly believes what their man is always capable of. She’s part of everything that I have now,” Obach said. “By having my wife as a big inspiration, adding my daughter is a big motivator. They are the biggest gift the Lord has given to me,” Obach continued.

His dream is straightforward: to provide a comfortable life for his family, especially his daughter, and to mentor new generations of bartenders. He emphasizes the importance of teaching foundational skills to maintain industry standards.

“I wanted to create new talents. I wanted to mentor new generations or the modern bartenders. Because they are the future to maintain the standard that is being applied. Without teaching them this foundation, the industry will flop once again,” he said.

Success and satisfaction

Over the years, Obach has worked on various projects, including Runik Siquijor, Abli Cebu, 1521 Bistro & Bar, Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa and the Cabin Bar at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. His business, which began with a backpack and a vision, now supplies respected pubs, independent bars, restaurants and hotels. He has also worked on projects in Dumaguete, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Bukidnon.

He said that based on his own industry experience, he knew that opening his own place and working at it would be a challenge. Still, he admits that nobody is ever fully prepared for the journey.

“I don’t think there’s ever an early success, no matter what line of work you’re in. I believe that if you genuinely work hard and never stop improving, you will succeed. Success doesn’t happen overnight,” Obach said.

Despite the challenges, he enjoys being a bar owner and finds satisfaction in providing quality service through his business, The Gally Wines and Spirits Co. Amid the hurdles and obstacles, moments of relief and joy make the journey worthwhile. Obach’s story is a testament to perseverance and hard work in the bartending industry.