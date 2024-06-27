Sunnies Studios reintroduces Sunnies World Cebu, launches flagship store in SM City Cebu

Sunnies Studios launched its highly anticipated Sunnies World Cebu flagship store at SM City Cebu with a grand opening on June 14, 2024. The space, inspired by Space Age and retro-futuristic designs, reflects the brand's creative ethos and commitment to innovation.
Reflecting on their journey and growth, Bea Soriano Dee, co-founder of Sunnies Studios, expressed their excitement about returning to Cebu: "We've always felt the love here in Cebu. We've always felt the Cebuano warmth and friendliness and we really, really love the city." Dee highlighted the city's special place in the brand’s history, being one of the first locations where Sunnies Studios set up shop.
"After celebrating our first decade last October 2023, Sunnies has continued to keep their friends, fans, and customers on the edge of their seats to find out what’s next in store for the brand whether in sunglasses, prescription glasses, makeup, and more,"
said Dee.
The new store, located on the Upper Ground Level of SM City Cebu promises a larger and enhanced experience, featuring brand new interiors, and interactive photo areas throughout. Highlights include a permanent webcam-style photobooth and dedicated spaces for optical services with four eye exam rooms and an in-store lab offering fast prescription services, and a coffee shop serving specialty drinks including its acclaimed Spanish latte, beauty products, and the recently launched Sunnies Flask—a customizable offering with over 300,000 color combinations starting at P995.
"We wanted to redesign the space for all our categories to live together, to have a space where you can experience all things Sunnies," Dee continued. "Our team put a lot of thought and love into designing and preparing this store to make it one of the most special Sunnies stores we have."
Sunnies Studios' expansion in Cebu reaffirms its commitment to providing a comprehensive lifestyle experience, catering to both long-time fans and new visitors alike. With existing locations at SM City Seaside Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, and Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Sunnies continues to be a staple in the local fashion and beauty scene.