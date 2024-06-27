Sunnies Studios reintroduces Sunnies World Cebu, launches flagship store in SM City Cebu

Sunnies Studios launched its highly anticipated Sunnies World Cebu flagship store at SM City Cebu with a grand opening on June 14, 2024. The space, inspired by Space Age and retro-futuristic designs, reflects the brand's creative ethos and commitment to innovation.

Reflecting on their journey and growth, Bea Soriano Dee, co-founder of Sunnies Studios, expressed their excitement about returning to Cebu: "We've always felt the love here in Cebu. We've always felt the Cebuano warmth and friendliness and we really, really love the city." Dee highlighted the city's special place in the brand’s history, being one of the first locations where Sunnies Studios set up shop.