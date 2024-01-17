Must-see: Top 10 IKEA products every Cebuano should explore

The recent expansion of IKEA's online store in the Philippines, especially in Cebu (Mandaue City is considered as the country's Furniture Capital), is like welcoming an eager new friend into your home, one brimming with fresh ideas for a stylish makeover.
As Cebuanos gain greater access to IKEA's myriad of stylish, functional and affordable home furnishings, SunStar Lifestyle couldn't resist jumping into the fray.
We've whipped up our very own top-10 IKEA must-haves that are not just functional, but are sure to tickle the Cebuano fancy!
1. Poäng Chair - Perfect for "chikka" sessions or simply "chill lang." Its name might sound like a sound effect from a Pinoy action movie, but this chair is all about comfort after a long day of "suroy-suroy."
2. Kallax Shelving Unit - This isn’t just a shelf; it’s a display of your life’s collections — from Sto. Niño figurines to that single seashell from Moalboal. It’s the Cebuano way of saying, “Welcome to my museum!”
3. Malm Bed Frame - Sleek enough to make your room look like a high-end resort in Mactan. Warning: You may be tempted to charge your relatives for overnight stays.
4. Lack Side Table - It’s small, it’s handy — a perfect spot for your morning "kape" or evening "tagay." Plus, it’s easy to move when you need to make room for Zumba sessions in the living room.
5. Billy Bookcase - For every Cebuano who’s been collecting novels, cookbooks, or simply needs a place to show off those "pasalubong" items from travels abroad. Let’s face it, it’s also a great hiding spot for those chicharon packs.
6. Råskog Utility Cart - It’s the ‘moving palengke’ of your home. Stack it with spices, snacks, or even your small army of indoor plants. ‘Di ba, gardening is the new ‘in’ thing?
7. Friheten Sofa Bed - The ultimate transformer for unexpected guests. It’s a sofa! It’s a bed! It’s your saving grace when your aunt from Leyte decides to visit unannounced.
8. Bengta Black-out Curtain - These aren’t just curtains; they're your defense against that 7 a.m. sun blasting through your window. Also a great backdrop for those Instagram selfies.
9. Hemnes Dressing Table - For all your "papogi" or "paganda" needs. It’s where you transform from a simple Cebuano to a "rampa-ready" local star. The perfect venue for your GRWM (Get Ready with Me) moments.
10. Strandmon Wing Chair - The throne that makes you feel like a Cebuano king or queen, even when you’re just wearing "pambahay." Plus, it’s a great spot to sit and judge your neighbor’s karaoke skills.
As we look to the future, IKEA’s expansion in Cebu is more than just a business move. It’s a cultural integration, a blend of global and local, of modernity and tradition. It respects Cebu’s status as the Furniture Capital of the Philippines while introducing new trends and sustainable practices. This expansion is not just about furniture; it’s about shaping the future of living spaces in Cebu and beyond.
For Cebuanos eager to embrace this new era of home furnishing, visit Ikea's website or mobile app. The digital doors are open, inviting Cebu, and the rest of the Philippines, to a world where style, sustainability, and convenience converge.
Additionally, the truck delivery service startS at P1,690 for Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City, Mandaue City, Lapu Lapu City, Cordova, Naga City, Talisay City and Minglanilla; and P1,890 for San Fernando, Carcar City, Toledo City and Balamban.
The Click & Collect service, with a flat-rate fee of P590, offers an alternative for those who prefer to pick up their online orders at their convenience at the new collection point in J. De Veyra St, Cebu City, starting Feb. 1, 2024. This detailed information aims to assist Cebuano shoppers in making informed choices when navigating IKEA’s expanded services in the region.