Surviving the vog: How to protect yourself from volcanic smog

What is an active andesitic stratovolcano?

An active andesitic stratovolcano is one that has erupted in the past 10,000 years and exhibits signs of potential future eruptions, such as earthquakes and gas emissions. Andesitic refers to a type of volcanic rock or magma with moderate silica content, making it less fluid than basalt but more fluid than rhyolite. Stratovolcanoes are known for their layered structure of solidified lava flows, volcanic ash and debris, often leading to steep profiles and explosive eruptions.