Tanqueray gives a glimpse of magnificent living at Verified, celebrates Sinulog weekend in the metro.

Tanqueray gave a glimpse into living life magnificently by joining the Sinulog festivities on January 20, 2024 at the Verified Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Cebu City.
Guests were welcomed to the event by a memorable performance of Sinulog dancers that set the tone for the rest of the vibrant afternoon, with beats from DJ Tolo Marvelous.
Tanqueray and Tonics for Sinulog weekend
Thanks to the bartenders at Verified, guests were able to discover their new go-to Tanqueray and Tonics by exploring and learning more about the different botanicals available at the T&T bar. Diageo World-Class bartender, Aly Lorenzo, also joined in on the fun by showcasing he limited edition Sinulog T&T “Kalipay” that guests also got to try for themselves.
All while enjoying their choice of Tanqueray and Tonics, guests unleashed their creative minds by designing their very own Tanqueray tote bags. Sam and Fresha of Hues and Tones, the first local Cebu based live interactive painters were there to guide them through the process.
As one of the most highly anticipated festivals in the country, Tanqueray made sure to make it memorable for all the guests— a magnificent afternoon of creating and celebrating art and life, with a Tanqueray and Tonic.
Visit the Tanqueray Bar in Verified Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the 22nd Floor of Avenir Bldg., Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Sundays to Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, follow Tanqueray PH at .