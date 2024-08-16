TFM Head Spa opens in Cebu, introduces full-course Korean hair treatments

The pricing for TFM Head Spa's treatments is as follows: the Scailing treatment is priced at P2,000 and lasts between 30 to 40 minutes; the Refresh Treatment costs P2,500 and takes 60 to 80 minutes; and the Rejuvenation Treatment is available for P3,000, with a duration of 80 to 90 minutes.

Each service targets various scalp issues. "For men, who often prefer shorter appointments, we offer a quick scaling treatment. The rejuvenation treatment is designed for those concerned about hair loss," Oh noted. She recommends clients undergo treatments at least four times a month for three months to see significant improvements.

While TFM Head Spa addresses various scalp problems, Oh emphasized that it does not treat medical conditions like psoriasis. "Our services complement the doctor's advice. We focus on relaxation and treating underlying scalp issues," she said.

A key feature of TFM Head Spa is its partnership with Dongsung Biopharm, a reputable Korean biopharmaceutical company known for high-quality hair products. "The difference between cosmetic companies and biopharmaceutical companies lies in the ingredients used. Our products from Dongsung Biopharm contain superior ingredients," Oh stated.

Each client receives a personalized consultation during their first visit, where a scalp analysis is conducted using a microscope. This allows the staff to determine the appropriate treatment and products based on the individual’s scalp type.

TFM Head Spa's unique approach to scalp treatment is part of a growing trend in the Philippines. "We're seeing more interest in scalp care as a crucial aspect of overall beauty and health," Oh mentioned.

With a focus on education, staff members undergo extensive training for over six months. "It's essential that our team knows how to care for clients effectively. This isn't just about relaxation; it requires knowledge and skill," Oh emphasized.

TFM Head Spa is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Clients may book their appointments through TFM’s Instagram and Facebook accounts or by contacting (0966) 853 0028 or 033 401 3678.