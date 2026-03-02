Thailand Week 2026 brings Thai trade, culture, innovation back to Cebu

Thailand is set to reinforce its growing trade and cultural ties with the Philippines as Thailand Week 2026 returns to Cebu from March 12 to 15 2026, at the Activity Center, Level 1, Ayala Center Cebu. The four-day fair is organized by the Thai Trade Center in Manila under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand.

Being held under the theme “Discover Excellence, Trade with Thailand,” the event will feature over 50 exhibitors showcasing hundreds of high-quality Thai products across key sectors, including Food and Beverages, Fashion and Lifestyle, Gems and Jewelry, Health and Beauty and Household Products. It is designed to expand market opportunities while strengthening commercial engagement between Thai exporters and Philippine buyers. Lucky fair visitor stand a chance to win many attractive prizes.

According to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the return of Thailand Week to Cebu highlights the growing importance of the Visayas as a dynamic consumer market and regional trade hub.

“The Philippines remains one of Thailand’s key trading partners in ASEAN, and Cebu continues to play an increasingly important role as a regional gateway,” said Sutinee Vathana, Director of the Thai Trade Center in Manila. “Thailand Week 2026 is not only a platform to showcase the quality and diversity of Thai products, but also an opportunity to foster meaningful business connections, encourage knowledge exchange and build long-term partnerships between Thai and Philippine enterprises.”

Building on the strong response to previous editions, Thailand Week 2026 is expected to attract trade professionals, entrepreneurs, and consumers seeking innovative products and new business opportunities. Complementing the exhibition, the fair will also feature Thai cooking shows, cultural performances, product presentations, and hands-on workshops, offering visitors an engaging introduction to Thailand’s creativity, craftsmanship, and lifestyle.

It will be four days of trade showcases and cultural experiences designed to bring Thai products and business opportunities closer to Filipino consumers and enterprises.Thailand Week 2026 is free and open to the public. Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

By returning to Cebu, Thailand Week 2026 underscores Thailand’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation with the Philippines while offering Cebuano consumers and businesses direct access to premium Thai products and valuable market insights.

For more information, please contact Thai Trade Center Manila at (02) 889 40403, (02) 889 40406, Email: ttcmanila@yahoo.com or follow Thai Trade Center Manila on Facebook.