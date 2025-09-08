The Grand Giveaway: Turning everyday moments into extraordinary rewards at The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu

Picture this: waking up to sweeping ocean views from a private villa, the morning sun spilling into your suite, and breakfast waiting just steps from your door. Or imagine an evening at Mott 32, where every dish is a work of art, and your P50,000 dining credit lets you share the table with friends and family.

This isn’t a scene from a luxury travel magazine; it’s exactly what’s up for grabs at The Grand Giveaway of The Mall | NUSTAR Resort Cebu.