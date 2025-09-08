The Grand Giveaway: Turning everyday moments into extraordinary rewards at The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu

Lifestyle

Five lucky winners will be drawn on October 1, 2025, each securing a chance to have an overnight stay at NUSTAR Hoyel's Presidential Suite.
Picture this: waking up to sweeping ocean views from a private villa, the morning sun spilling into your suite, and breakfast waiting just steps from your door. Or imagine an evening at Mott 32, where every dish is a work of art, and your P50,000 dining credit lets you share the table with friends and family.

This isn’t a scene from a luxury travel magazine; it’s exactly what’s up for grabs at The Grand Giveaway of The Mall | NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

From July 15 to September 30, 2025, every P10,000 you spend at participating outlets could bring you closer to an experience most can only dream of. Eligible receipts may come from any of The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu’s restaurants: Abaca Baking Company, Barcino, Cafe Laguna, Good Luck Hot Pot, Kazuwa Prime, Koshima by Nonki, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Starbucks, Taiwan Shabu-Shabu, Texas Roadhouse, UCC Mentore Coffee + Bar, and Yeonhwa by Kaya; Food hall: Bangkok Kitchen, Cebu's Original Lechon Belly, Coffee Bay, Dai Pai Dong by Harbour City, Gong Cha, Jose Filipino Kitchen, New York Buffalo Hot Wings, Nonki Express, Odenya Han, Potato Corner, Shawarma Gourmet and Thirsty.   

Specialty Shops: Chow Tai Fook, Diagold, Estée Lauder, Eye Society, Han-Mart Convenience Store, Jewelmer, Jo Malone London, Luk Fook Jewellery, Open Source by Beyond the Box, R.O.X Plygrnd, Rimowa, Rose Pharmacy, Rustan's Beauty Source, Seiko, Sole Republiq.  Amusement and Services: Break 100, NUSTAR Premier Cinemas, Timezone, Doctor Leather and Oasis Nail Tropics.  Purchases from the following also qualify for the raffle: BOSS, Bulgari, Burberry, Celine, Cle De Peau, Dior, Ferragamo, Givenchy,  Gucci, Kenzo, Lacoste, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Off-White, Porsche Design, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, UNIVERS and Versace.

The mechanics are simple:

  • Present your single or accumulated receipt(s) worth P10,000 at The Mall Concierge, Level 1.

  • For every P10,000 spent, you get one electronic raffle entry, and the more entries you have, the better your chances.

Five lucky winners will be drawn on October 1, 2025, each taking home one of these extraordinary prizes:

  • Overnight stay at Villa 2

  • Presidential Suite stay

  • Mott 32 dining vouchers 

Presidential Suite Bedroom
Presidential Suite Ocean View.
Villa Bedroom.
Villa Living Room Angle.
Winners will be announced on The Mall’s official Facebook page and contacted directly. Prizes are transferable, so you can even gift them to someone special.

Whether it’s a weekend brunch, a fashion splurge, or a quick coffee run, keep those receipts, they might just be your passport to a NUSTAR signature experience. In the end, it’s not just about what you buy; it’s about where it can take you. (PR)

