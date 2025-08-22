The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu slated to present ‘BAHANDI’: Honoring Cebu’s treasures through art, food, performance

From the shores to the hills, every town has a story. This August, The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu shines the spotlight on Cebu’s finest in “BAHANDI: A Feast of Art and Flavors,” a three-day celebration of heritage, artistry, and cuisine. Happening from August 23 to 25, 2025, at Level 2, The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu, the event brings together the cultural treasures of Argao, Badian, Carcar City, Dumanjug, Moalboal, Naga City, Oslob, Ronda, San Fernando, and Talisay City all in one place. Guests can experience, taste, and take home local products and delicacies, as well as explore exhibits that showcase the artistry and traditions of Cebu’s beloved towns.
Aside from its showcase of flavors and craftsmanship, BAHANDI aspires to serve as a stage that honors Cebuano artistry while affirming the enduring pride rooted in local heritage.. For three days, guests can savor a celebration that intertwines Cebu’s rich culinary heritage with its artistic and cultural expressions, offering not just a feast for the palate but also a deep journey into the province’s living traditions.
As a culminating highlight, BAHANDI will present COS-DUWA on August 25, 2025, from 4 p.m. onwards at Level 2 of The Mall | NUSTAR. A cultural-themed cosplay competition, COS-DUWA reimagines Filipino heritage through art, fashion, and performance.
A fusion of “Costume” and “Duwa” (play), the event invites participants to portray legendary figures from Philippine folklore, national heroes, Filipino superheroes, iconic cultural attire, and even beloved personalities from pop culture. Registration is free but limited, with exclusive gifts for early registrants.
Together, BAHANDI and COS-DUWA celebrate Buwan ng Wika in a way that honors the past while embracing creative innovation. Visitors are invited to discover, savor, and celebrate Cebu in this one-of-a-kind cultural gathering at Cebu’s premier lifestyle destination.
