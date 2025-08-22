The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu slated to present ‘BAHANDI’: Honoring Cebu’s treasures through art, food, performance

As a culminating highlight, BAHANDI will present COS-DUWA on August 25, 2025, from 4 p.m. onwards at Level 2 of The Mall | NUSTAR. A cultural-themed cosplay competition, COS-DUWA reimagines Filipino heritage through art, fashion, and performance.

A fusion of “Costume” and “Duwa” (play), the event invites participants to portray legendary figures from Philippine folklore, national heroes, Filipino superheroes, iconic cultural attire, and even beloved personalities from pop culture. Registration is free but limited, with exclusive gifts for early registrants.

Together, BAHANDI and COS-DUWA celebrate Buwan ng Wika in a way that honors the past while embracing creative innovation. Visitors are invited to discover, savor, and celebrate Cebu in this one-of-a-kind cultural gathering at Cebu’s premier lifestyle destination.

Be part of history. Be part of the first. Register now: nstr.ph/Cos-Duwa (SPONSORED CONTENT)