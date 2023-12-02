The power of playlists: Elevating local artists through Spotify Wrapped

HAS everyone joined the Spotify Wrapped sharing spree already? Whether one is team Taylor Swift, Mitski, Deftones or all about Drake—it’s a whole mood for the rest of the week out there.

It’s been a running joke on the internet that Spotify Wrapped is the newest MBTI (Myers–Briggs Type Indicator) revealing another facet of one’s identity. Although this gives spotlight to big names in the music industry, how exactly can one help local artists through Spotify Wrapped?

For starters, TIME magazine revealed the basic math behind Spotify Wrapped:

“For a song or podcast to be considered streamed, a user must listen to it for 30 (seconds) minutes or more. The three most awaited year-end statistics—top albums, top songs, and top artists—are all based on aggregated stream counts. The list of top podcasts is assessed differently, this time based on the number of unique listeners.”

This means that Spotify logs your listening habits from the start of January up to the launch date of Wrapped which, for this year, is Nov. 29. In a much less complex understanding of this calculation, this generally reveals why one’s artist/song is included in the top plays/repeats for the end-of-the-year stats.

Spotify Wrapped has been a conversation starter among music fans and artists. This has also shed light to a better need for smaller artists to be recognized.