The sweetest sip in town: Hydro Flask’s Sugar Crush collection

Want to add a burst of color and sweetness to your everyday adventures? Hydro Flask, your perfect hydration buddy for the summer, is excited to introduce its newest and most irresistible offering: the limited edition Sugar Crush Collection!
This eye-catching ensemble of bottles and tumblers adds a delectable touch to staying refreshed and hydrated. The collection is one of Hydro Flask’s most distinct designs, featuring colorful candy-inspired dip-dyed swirl patterns that go perfectly with ivory caps and lids.
To sweeten the deal, the colorful swirl patterns are unique per bottle, which means that everyone gets a one-of-a-kind design, and no bottle is the same. They’re also dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to keep them clean and colorful.
The Sugar Crush Collection comes in five different sizes including the 32-ounce and 40-ounce Travel Tumblers as well as 24-ounce Wide Mouth Bottles, ensuring there's a perfect fit for every lifestyle, whether you're constantly on the move or you’re just chilling at home.
No matter which one you get, Hydro Flask’s TempShield™ technology makes sure that your drinks stay hot or stay cold. Plus, spill-proof caps and lids guarantee that you won’t make a mess.
So what are you waiting for? Indulge your sweet tooth and get your hands on the sweetest sip around! Don’t miss out on the limited edition Sugar Crush Collection, available now in-stores and online at https://hydroflask.ph! (PR)