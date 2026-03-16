The Thai Trade Center brings trade, culture back to Cebu

The Thai Trade Center in Manila, under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, has officially launched Thailand Week 2026 at Ayala Center Cebu. The four-day event will run from March 12 to 15, 2026, under the theme “Discover Excellence, Trade with Thailand.”

This fair will highlight the exceptional quality, innovation and diversity of Thai products while offering both cultural immersion and trade opportunities for the Cebuano community.

The opening ceremony was led by H.E. Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of the Philippines; Mayor Nestor Archival, mayor of Cebu City and Sutinee Vathana, director of the Thai Trade Center in Manila.