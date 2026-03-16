The Thai Trade Center brings trade, culture back to Cebu

The Thai Trade Center in Manila, under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, has officially launched Thailand Week 2026 at Ayala Center Cebu. The four-day event will run from March 12 to 15, 2026, under the theme “Discover Excellence, Trade with Thailand.”
This fair will highlight the exceptional quality, innovation and diversity of Thai products while offering both cultural immersion and trade opportunities for the Cebuano community.
The opening ceremony was led by H.E. Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of the Philippines; Mayor Nestor Archival, mayor of Cebu City and Sutinee Vathana, director of the Thai Trade Center in Manila.
Visitors can expect a vibrant showcase featuring over 50 Thai exhibitors with hundreds of products ranging from food and beverages to fashion, lifestyle, gems, jewelry and health and beauty.
Beyond the exhibits, the event will offer an engaging introduction to Thai craftsmanship through traditional cultural performances, live cooking shows and interactive workshops. For entrepreneurs and trade professionals, the fair will also provide dedicated business matching opportunities to foster new connections and explore innovative partnerships.
Join the Thai Trade Center at Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center to experience the best of Thai trade, culture and innovation. Admission is free and open to the public daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with extended hours until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Everyone is invited to explore the sights, sounds, and flavors of Thailand.