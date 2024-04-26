The wolf is back in the building: Big Bad Wolf rocks Cebu with crazy deals!

Calling all readers! Big Bad Wolf, the world’s biggest book sale, is back in Cebu City! Happening from April 26 to May 5, the Book Sale is poised to draw in book lovers from all over Cebu, and nearby provinces, transforming SM Seaside City Cebu into a bustling hub of literary excitement.

This time around, Big Bad Wolf Books is pulling out all the stops to make sure customers get more than what they pay for. With exclusive offers like the Buy-5-Get-1 promo plus a chance to win up to P10,000 worth of vouchers, this much-awaited Cebu comeback is poised to be bigger, badder, and better, than ever before! And that’s not all! Inflatable play areas, designed to spark imagination and add a layer of fun, await the youngest visitors.

Little ones are free to let their imagination run wild while the adults browse through the treasure trove of books available. Adding to the excitement, Swedish home furniture brand IKEA will also be present at the book sale, delighting attendees with a cozy treat. Plus, one lucky winner will get a chance to score up to P50,000 worth of prizes. Customers should keep an eye on Big Bad Wolf’s social media accounts for more details on this exciting opportunity.

