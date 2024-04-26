The wolf is back in the building: Big Bad Wolf rocks Cebu with crazy deals!

Calling all readers! Big Bad Wolf, the world’s biggest book sale, is back in Cebu City! Happening from April 26 to May 5, the Book Sale is poised to draw in book lovers from all over Cebu, and nearby provinces, transforming SM Seaside City Cebu into a bustling hub of literary excitement.
This time around, Big Bad Wolf Books is pulling out all the stops to make sure customers get more than what they pay for. With exclusive offers like the Buy-5-Get-1 promo plus a chance to win up to P10,000 worth of vouchers, this much-awaited Cebu comeback is poised to be bigger, badder, and better, than ever before! And that’s not all! Inflatable play areas, designed to spark imagination and add a layer of fun, await the youngest visitors.
Little ones are free to let their imagination run wild while the adults browse through the treasure trove of books available. Adding to the excitement, Swedish home furniture brand IKEA will also be present at the book sale, delighting attendees with a cozy treat. Plus, one lucky winner will get a chance to score up to P50,000 worth of prizes. Customers should keep an eye on Big Bad Wolf’s social media accounts for more details on this exciting opportunity.
The VIP opening of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale in Cebu was marked by the presence of Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia; Cebu City Mayor Michael L. Rama’s representative Atty. Mikel Rama; and Cebu City Councilor Hon. Dondon Hontiveros who kicked off the book sale to officially welcome the media, friends of Big Bad Wolf, and select VIP guests.
Representatives from Big Bad Wolf Books’ partners, including IKEA Marketing & PR Manager Patrick Marcelo, also graced the event with their presence.
“We are overwhelmed by the warm welcome we have received from the people in Cebu and nearby areas considering it has only been a few months since we were here last. We’re thrilled to see the community come together to celebrate literature in such a vibrant way,”
said Carol Chuaying, Philippine Partner of Big Bad Wolf.
Terence Leong, Head of Big Bad Wolf, also expressed gratitude for the public’s consistent enthusiasm for the book sale stating, “It’s always fulfilling to see how eager people are to welcome Big Bad Wolf in their cities. The sight of people, especially the young children, enjoying reading is a great reminder of why we do what we do.” He added, “We’re grateful for the incredible support from our community and look forward to more opportunities to ignite a passion for reading.”
Guests will be treated to a collection of reads ranging from timeless classics to contemporary bestsellers across various genres, plus a series of fun and engaging activities, to make their visit an even more unforgettable reading adventure.
The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale guarantees an unparalleled literary experience for seasoned book enthusiasts and budding readers alike.Don’t miss out! The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale runs from April 26 to May 5, 2024, at SM Seaside City Cebu.
Doors open daily at 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and admission is free! Grab your totes and get ready for a book shopping extravaganza like never before!