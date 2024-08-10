Tiffany & Co. unveils new store at NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu

Upon entering the store, visitors are immediately immersed into the world of Tiffany & Co. The iconic Bird on a Rock brooch by Jean Schlumberger, one of the 20th century’s most celebrated designers, takes center stage in the store. First introduced in 1965, the Bird on a Rock is as modern and of-the-moment today as it has been for nearly 60 years. The interiors showcase a blue wall with glass gems inspired by the emblematic Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany creation.

Within the space, clients are captivated by bespoke wall panels created by Fresco. Adorned with luxurious gold stripes inspired by the iconic New York City skyline, the choice of gold pays homage to Tiffany’s Art Deco heritage. The intricate design of each individual panel ensures that every wall within the store boasts a harmonious yet distinctive aesthetic.