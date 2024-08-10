Tiffany & Co. unveils new store at NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu

Tiffany & Co. unveiled a new store at NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu. The new location spans 255 square-meters of the center’s luxury retail hub and showcases the House’s latest design concept.
Adding a timeless elegance and unique texture to the store’s exterior, its glass façade features an intricate hammered technique that uplifts the techniques of Tiffany & Co.’s iconic designers, including Edward C. Moore, Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti. It serves as a remarkable first impression, effortlessly marrying the House’s rich heritage and modern design.
Upon entering the store, visitors are immediately immersed into the world of Tiffany & Co. The iconic Bird on a Rock brooch by Jean Schlumberger, one of the 20th century’s most celebrated designers, takes center stage in the store. First introduced in 1965, the Bird on a Rock is as modern and of-the-moment today as it has been for nearly 60 years. The interiors showcase a blue wall with glass gems inspired by the emblematic Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany creation.
Within the space, clients are captivated by bespoke wall panels created by Fresco. Adorned with luxurious gold stripes inspired by the iconic New York City skyline, the choice of gold pays homage to Tiffany’s Art Deco heritage. The intricate design of each individual panel ensures that every wall within the store boasts a harmonious yet distinctive aesthetic.
A Lobmeyr chandelier with custom Tiffany Blue® crystals illuminates the “All About Love” section, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Its ethereal design accentuates the interiors, while a champagne gold leaf ceiling cove brings heightened glamour to the store.
The new Tiffany & Co. NUSTAR Cebu store is the House’s third store in Manila, a testament to the jeweler’s commitment to its clientele from the Philippines and Southeast Asia region. (PR)