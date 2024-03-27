‘UNIS’ debuts with ‘SUPERWOMAN’ MV

UNIS, a K-Pop girl group formed by the eight finalists of the SBS audition program “Universe Ticket,” marked its debut on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, with the release of its mini-album, “We Unis,” featuring the lead track "SUPERWOMAN."
The debut single, "SUPERWOMAN," is an electrifying blend of 2000s space disco, Afrobeat, Moombahton, and House genres, delivering a compelling message about embracing inner strength to become a "superwoman" in any circumstance.
UNIS is a melting pot of talents and cultural backgrounds, boasting four Korean members (Hyeonju, Yunha, Yoona, and Seowon), two Filipina members (Elisia and Gehlee Dangca), and two Japanese members (Nana and Kotoko).
Prior to its debut, UNIS had already amassed a significant global fanbase during its time on “Universe Ticket,” where its members were selected through the votes of 14 million viewers worldwide.
The mini-album also features new tracks “Butterfly’s Dream” and the English-language song “Whatchu Need,” along with the previously showcased tracks “Dopamine” and "Dream of Girls.”
UNIS' debut marks a promising start for the group, showcasing its musical versatility and setting the stage for a successful career in the K-Pop industry. The group is set to visit Cebu on May 4, 2024 for an official meet and greet. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable fan signing tour!