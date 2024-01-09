Lifestyle

Unlock your Sinulog 2024 experience with Bayfront Hotel Cebu

As the year starts, Bayfront Hotel Cebu  welcomes the drum beats and vibrant colors once again as the Sinulog Festival is just right around the corner!

Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site are excited to offer you the opportunity to experience the festivities like never before. Secure your stay for the Sinulog weekend and be at the center of the action with the hotels’ exclusive room reservations with a breakfast buffet inclusion at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation 

Superior Room

 P5,100.00 per night | With Breakfast for Two

Deluxe Room

P5,600.00 per night | With Breakfast for Two

Barkada Room

P6,900.00 per night | With Breakfast for Four

Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site 

Classic Room

P4,800.00 per night | With Breakfast for Two

Studio Executive

P5,700.00 per night | With Breakfast for Two


Premiere Family Room

P7,200.00 per night | With Breakfast for Four


These rates are valid for the stay period from January 19 to 21, 2024, with full payment required upon booking.

Both hotels are strategically located in the heart of the city, ensuring not only a vibrant Sinulog experience but also easy access to Cebu's top tourist attractions. Whether you wish to explore historical sites, enjoy shopping districts, or indulge in local cuisine, Bayfront provides the perfect starting point for your Cebu adventure.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to make your Sinulog 2024 experience memorable. Secure your reservations now at Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site. Limited spaces are available, so act fast to ensure your place in the heart of the Sinulog festivities!

Bayfront looks forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable Sinulog celebration!

For reservations at Bayfront Hotel Cebu - North Reclamation, you may give the hotel a call at (0917) 728 9912 or at (032) 230 6777. You may also email the hotel at reservations_nr@bayfronthotelcebu.com. 

For those who want to book at the Bayfront Hotel - Cebu Capitol Site, you may give the branch a call at (0917) 708 8117 or at (032) 505 3333. You may email the hotel at reservations_cs@bayfronthotelcebu.com. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

