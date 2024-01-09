Unlock your Sinulog 2024 experience with Bayfront Hotel Cebu.

As the year starts, Bayfront Hotel Cebu welcomes the drum beats and vibrant colors once again as the Sinulog Festival is just right around the corner!
Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site are excited to offer you the opportunity to experience the festivities like never before. Secure your stay for the Sinulog weekend and be at the center of the action with the hotels’ exclusive room reservations with a breakfast buffet inclusion at Caja Kitchen Cebu.
Superior Room
P5,100.00 per night | With Breakfast for Two
Deluxe Room
P5,600.00 per night | With Breakfast for Two
Barkada Room
P6,900.00 per night | With Breakfast for Four
Classic Room
P4,800.00 per night | With Breakfast for Two
Studio Executive
P5,700.00 per night | With Breakfast for Two
Premiere Family Room
P7,200.00 per night | With Breakfast for Four
These rates are valid for the stay period from January 19 to 21, 2024, with full payment required upon booking.
Both hotels are strategically located in the heart of the city, ensuring not only a vibrant Sinulog experience but also easy access to Cebu's top tourist attractions. Whether you wish to explore historical sites, enjoy shopping districts, or indulge in local cuisine, Bayfront provides the perfect starting point for your Cebu adventure.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to make your Sinulog 2024 experience memorable. Secure your reservations now at Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site. Limited spaces are available, so act fast to ensure your place in the heart of the Sinulog festivities!
Bayfront looks forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable Sinulog celebration!
For reservations at Bayfront Hotel Cebu - North Reclamation, you may give the hotel a call at (0917) 728 9912 or at (032) 230 6777. You may also email the hotel at reservations_nr@bayfronthotelcebu.com.
For those who want to book at the Bayfront Hotel - Cebu Capitol Site, you may give the branch a call at (0917) 708 8117 or at (032) 505 3333. You may email the hotel at . (SPONSORED CONTENT)