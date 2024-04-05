Unsung heroes in the modern-day world

In every Filipino community, beneath the surface of everyday life, beats the hearts of unsung heroes. The modern world teems with heroes whose capes come in all sizes, quietly making a difference. They strengthen the fabric of the community; one act of kindness, one helping hand at a time.

Heroes embody courage and virtue, risking safety for others. Here are some who often fly under the radar but are worth celebrating:

Overseas Filipino workers

According to the Harvard International Review, the Philippine Statistics Authority estimates that about 1.83 million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) worked abroad from April to September 2021. Due to their significant contribution to the growth and development of the Philippine economy, OFWs are revered as the nation's economic heroes. Remittances from OFWs reached a record high in December of last year, rising by 3.6 percent to a record US$36.14 billion in 2022, according to data released by the Central Bank of the Philippines.

Single parents

The Philippines has up to 15 million single parents, with 95 percent of them being women, according to recent research conducted by the Department of Health and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health. Juggling work, childcare and making ends meet, single parents face tremendous challenges every day. Despite these hardships, they display unwavering strength and dedication, ensuring their children have a loving and secure environment to thrive.

"Solo parents are both the breadwinners and caregivers of their families," said Sen. Bong Go during his co-sponsorship speech amending the Solo Parents Welfare Act.

Agriculturists and fishers

From the first rays of dawn painting the sky to the descent of a star-filled night, our nation's agriculturists and fishermen stand as unsung titans who nourish our communities. Their calloused hands, honed by years of unwavering dedication, coax life from the soil and wrest sustenance from the untamed seas. They are the quiet heroes who brave unpredictable weather, adapt to changing seasons and navigate the challenges of a demanding profession. Their tireless labor brings forth the bounty that feeds our families, fuels our local markets and contributes significantly to the national economy. More than just providers, they are the custodians of age-old traditions, ensuring the continuity of knowledge and practices that have sustained generations. Their unwavering spirit and commitment to their craft are a testament to the silent strength that forms the bedrock of a thriving nation.

Educators

The architects of the future, educators lay the foundation for a thriving society. They are the unsung mentors, patiently shaping young minds with knowledge, critical thinking and character. Beyond academics, they offer guidance, support and encouragement, nurturing well-rounded individuals who will go on to contribute to their communities and the world.

Traffic enforcers

The guardians of our daily commute, traffic enforcers brave chaotic streets to ensure order and safety. They are the unsung orchestrators, navigating the flow of vehicles and pedestrians, preventing accidents and keeping everyone moving. Their dedication ensures a smoother running city, allowing people to reach their destinations efficiently.

Armed Forces

The silent sentinels standing guard, soldiers and armed forces are the unsung heroes of our modern world. Their unwavering dedication goes beyond the battlefield. They endure grueling training, forgo the comforts of home for extended periods and face unimaginable dangers to protect our freedoms. While their service often takes place far from public eye, their sacrifices ensure our ability to live our lives in peace and security. They are the silent wall against threats, the unwavering line that defends our way of life. Even when their actions remain unseen, their commitment to our safety makes them undeniable heroes of the modern age.

Firefighters

The embodiment of courage in the face of danger, firefighters are the unsung heroes who charge into flames. Risking their own lives, they battle infernos to save lives and property. Their physical and mental strength, combined with rapid response and critical thinking, are essential in protecting us from devastating fires.

The modern Filipino community is brimming with unsung heroes, from the self-sacrificing OFWs who fuel the economy to the tireless single parents raising families. Every act of kindness, every extra hour volunteered, strengthens the community.

"In our journey forward as a nation, we must break free from the notion that heroes are only those who have earned a place in the National Pantheon, immortalized in monuments, or those whose names are inscribed in streets, or whose lives are chronicled in biographies. While the memories of our heroes of our storied past will never fade, new ones continue to emerge. They are here amongst us, in the daily bustle of modern-day society, in our communities, in our own families and inner circles," said President Bongbong Marcos in a speech during National Heroes Day in August 2023.