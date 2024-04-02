Vanishing traditions: Exploring indigenous rituals, customs in the Philippines

Traditions boast a rich tapestry of culture woven for ages. From the Inuit of the Arctic, navigating by stars, to the Maori of New Zealand, with their intricate carvings and haka dances, each community holds a unique heritage.

Even the Philippines, a Southeast Asian archipelago, is home to a vibrant array of indigenous communities — like the Ifugao with their widely known rice terraces or the Tausug people known for their distinctive woven textiles.

The Philippines is a cultural mosaic with an estimated 14-17 million Indigenous Peoples from 110 distinct ethnic and language groups, according to the United Nations Development Programme. However, modernization and environmental degradation bring threats to these communities, affecting their traditions.

Here are some indigenous practices on the verge of disappearing, highlighting the urgent need for preservation:

Ifugao’s Weaving Tradition

In Kiangan, the cradle of Ifugao culture, weaving is deeply ingrained in everyday life. Whether for income, preserving heritage or personal use, the practice thrives. Local weavers either employ traditional techniques passed down through generations or utilize the ikat method, where dyed yarn bundles create intricate patterns. However, the economic viability of weaving has declined, discouraging practitioners. Weavers dedicate significant time to projects, only to receive meager compensation upon completion.

Aetas’ Hinubog ng Panata

The Aeta people have a deep understanding of medicinal plants and traditional healing practices. Because of this knowledge, Aeta healers, known as "mang-aanito," are highly respected and sought after. However, according to multiple reports, the massive New Clark City project in Tarlac is disrupting the Aeta way of life, destroying the natural environment that holds the knowledge passed down through generations in Aeta oral tradition.

Manobo’s Suyam

Suyam, a special embroidery tradition of the Manobo people in southern Philippines, has been passed down through generations. What sets Suyam apart is the source of its intricate designs — the dreams of the embroiderers. They believe these dreams hold messages from their ancestors or spirits, guiding their artistic creations. Despite its long history, Manobo embroidery faces a threat as younger generations show less interest in learning this craft.

Alangan Mangyan’s Balaylakoy

Traditionally, Alangan Mangyans lived in large communal houses called balaylakoy, which served as centers of community life. However, outside influences have led many Alangan Mangyans to move away from this traditional lifestyle, making these large communal houses less common in their communities.

Sama Badjao’s Death and Burial Tradition

Wrapped in white cloth and placed in a simple wooden coffin, the deceased Badjao is carried to the mosque for a final prayer. Badjaos are buried in their coastal ancestral lands, close to the sea. Despite their efforts, the Badjao's traditional burial customs are endangered due to modernization, disregard for tradition and economic hardship.

Preserving these traditions isn't just about safeguarding the past; it's about ensuring the future. These practices hold wisdom about medicinal plants, sustainable living and community cohesion — knowledge that can benefit all in a rapidly changing world.