Vision Express Philippines expands at the heart of Cebu.

The new Vision Express branch located in Ayala Center Cebu is poised to be your go-to destination for prescription eyewear needs, featuring a carefully curated range of frames and lenses to suit various tastes and preferences.

The store proudly showcases the world's most renowned designer brands such as Ray-Ban, Cartier, Gucci, Montblanc, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Prada, Dita Lancier, and more.

Additionally, it boasts the an extensive selection of premium-quality, technologically advanced prescription lenses from Shamir Israel and Tokai Japan Ltd.