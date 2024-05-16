Vision Express Philippines expands at the heart of Cebu.

Vision Express, home of designer eyewear brands, held a grand opening of its newest branch at the first floor of Ayala Center Cebu on April 4, 2024. While the store has been quietly delighting customers since its soft opening in December 2023, this event marks the official launch of Vision Express in the heart of Cebu.
The new Vision Express branch located in Ayala Center Cebu is poised to be your go-to destination for prescription eyewear needs, featuring a carefully curated range of frames and lenses to suit various tastes and preferences.
The store proudly showcases the world's most renowned designer brands such as Ray-Ban, Cartier, Gucci, Montblanc, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Prada, Dita Lancier, and more.
Additionally, it boasts the an extensive selection of premium-quality, technologically advanced prescription lenses from Shamir Israel and Tokai Japan Ltd.
"We are thrilled to bring Vision Express to Ayala Center Cebu and introduce the community to our extensive collection of designer eyewear," said Neelam Gopwani, managing director at Vision Express. "Our store not only offers a diverse range of eyewear options from over 20 prestigious brands, among the likes of Cartier, Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, and many more, but it also celebrates the local talent and craftsmanship of Cebu. We believe in supporting our community while providing customers with the finest eyewear solutions."
The new Vision Express branch is deeply proud of every wooden piece, tile, and furniture in the store, all sourced from local artisans in Cebu. Each item is meticulously crafted, showcasing the region's esteemed craftsmanship. The store's atmosphere exudes warmth and sophistication, offering customers a special shopping experience that combines style and sustainability.
To celebrate its grand opening, Vision Express is thrilled to offer exclusive promotions, including the highly anticipated “Buy One, Get One” deal on all eyeglasses complete with lenses. This special offer allows customers to fulfill their diverse needs for both work and leisure, ensuring everyone finds the perfect eyewear solution. Friends, families, and influencers gathered together to explore everything Vision Express has to offer.
For the latest updates and exclusive promotions, follow Vision Express on Instagram @visionexpress and Facebook @visionexpressph. Elevate your eyewear experience with Vision Express today! (SPONSORED CONTENT)