Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino relaunches Merienda Buffet

Merienda, to most Filipinos, is a light meal often shared with family and friends in the afternoon. The concept of merienda originated in southern Europe, particularly in Portugal and Spain, and was later adapted into the daily eating habits of Filipinos following the latter’s colonization.

Whether you are catching up with an old friend, in a casual business meeting, on a quick date with your significant other, or simply rewarding yourself with a treat, opting for a merienda is the easiest way to treat oneself.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, known for its specialty in-house restaurants, recently relaunched its Merienda Buffet, featuring a scrumptious array of treats ranging from appetizers, soups, mains, noodles, and pizza to desserts. Diners can also enjoy unlimited coffee and iced tea to complement the hearty treats.