Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino relaunches Merienda Buffet

Merienda, to most Filipinos, is a light meal often shared with family and friends in the afternoon. The concept of merienda originated in southern Europe, particularly in Portugal and Spain, and was later adapted into the daily eating habits of Filipinos following the latter’s colonization.
Whether you are catching up with an old friend, in a casual business meeting, on a quick date with your significant other, or simply rewarding yourself with a treat, opting for a merienda is the easiest way to treat oneself.
Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, known for its specialty in-house restaurants, recently relaunched its Merienda Buffet, featuring a scrumptious array of treats ranging from appetizers, soups, mains, noodles, and pizza to desserts. Diners can also enjoy unlimited coffee and iced tea to complement the hearty treats.
The relaunch event was held in the hotel’s grand lobby, where guests were treated to a delectable selection of treats from the buffet.
The Merienda Buffet offers hearty meals such as Arroz Caldo, Mais Soup, Turon, Lumpia Shanghai, and more dishes to satisfy those craving something from home. Plates of sweet delights such as mocha cake, torta, cassava cake, and more are also available for a quick pick-me-up. Hot and fresh meat pizza is another scrumptious dish that diners can enjoy.
In its 25 years of top-notch hospitality and trademark quality service, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino continues to excel in showcasing the utmost Cebuano hospitality that has long been the hotel’s trademark.
Waterfront’s Merienda Buffet is truly the best choice for afternoon cravings. For only P499 per head, diners are offered excellent customer service as well as a relaxing atmosphere, guaranteed to make the experience unforgettable.
The hotel’s relaunched Merienda Buffet is available from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.