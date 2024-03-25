Watsons brands and Naturals by Watsons take center stage at the Watsons BeautyCon 2024

Beauty enthusiasts are in for a treat as Watsons, the Philippines’ leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, hosts BeautyCon 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Running from March 20 to 23, this four-day extravaganza promises an array of delights, including over 100 beauty brands offering exciting deals, discounts, and exclusive freebies. At the heart of this event are Naturals by Watsons, Watsons Brand, Watsons’ Globally Owned Brands and Exclusives (GOBE), Watsons Baby, along with Glamworks, Hair Treats, and Body Treats.

These brands offer a diverse array of high-quality beauty, skincare, haircare, bath, and baby products meticulously crafted to enhance beauty routines and cater to baby care needs, all while ensuring affordability remains a top priority.