Watsons brands and Naturals by Watsons take center stage at the Watsons BeautyCon 2024

Beauty enthusiasts are in for a treat as Watsons, the Philippines’ leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, hosts BeautyCon 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.
Running from March 20 to 23, this four-day extravaganza promises an array of delights, including over 100 beauty brands offering exciting deals, discounts, and exclusive freebies. At the heart of this event are Naturals by Watsons, Watsons Brand, Watsons’ Globally Owned Brands and Exclusives (GOBE), Watsons Baby, along with Glamworks, Hair Treats, and Body Treats.
These brands offer a diverse array of high-quality beauty, skincare, haircare, bath, and baby products meticulously crafted to enhance beauty routines and cater to baby care needs, all while ensuring affordability remains a top priority.
Watsons invites renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and influencers in the beauty and baby care category to discuss and share their experiences with various Watsons products. Leading this initiative is Kaladkaren, a trailblazing TV personality and the first transwoman to receive the Best Supporting Actress award. Joining her are Sofia Jarling, a prominent beauty content creator, influencer, and model, along with Ciara Magallanes, the creative force behind Mommy Diaries, and Rain Matienzo, a courtside reporter, and multi-talented artist from GMA's Sparkle.
Naturals by Watsons: natural ingredients, powerful results
Experience the power of nature with Naturals by Watsons, crafted with over 90 percent natural ingredients and certified Vegan.
Free from harsh chemicals, these products offer a gentle yet effective approach to skincare and haircare, addressing a wide range of concerns with precision and efficacy.
With a firm commitment to sustainability, Naturals by Watsons uses ethically sourced ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, exemplifying clean beauty that respects both the planet and its inhabitants.
Watsons Brand: love the quality, enjoy the savings!
Watsons Brand offers a comprehensive range of products, including handwashes, body washes, shampoos, conditioners, oral care, baby products, and skincare essentials. Watsons brand ensures affordability without compromising on quality, with savings of up to 80% compared to leading brands. Each Watsons Brand item undergoes rigorous testing, with 14 tests conducted before launch, guaranteeing quality assurance. Embracing sustainability, Watsons incorporates eco-friendly practices into its production processes, minimizing environmental impact while delivering exceptional products.
Glamworks, Hair Treats, and Body Treats: your summer must-haves!
Get ready to dazzle this summer with Glamworks, Hair Treats, and Body Treats, your ultimate bestie for achieving a glamorous, flawless glow while ensuring the protection and nourishment of your hair and skin.
Dive into a diverse selection of top-quality yet budget-friendly products tailored to elevate your summer beauty routine to new heights.
With Glamworks, experience the magic of damage-free hair coloring, allowing you to experiment with vibrant shades without compromising the health of your locks.
Pair it with Hair Treats’ Hair Spa to nourish your hair, preventing dryness from the sun's heat and keeping it soft and manageable throughout the summer season.
Complete your beauty regimen with Body Treats’ lotion, formulated to replenish and rejuvenate your skin, leaving it soft, supple, and glowing. With Glamworks, Hair Treats, and Body Treats, confidently embrace the summer sun and radiate beauty from head to toe.
Watsons Baby: providing top-notch quality care for your little ones
Watsons Baby products provide top-notch quality care for your little ones while ensuring safety and affordability.
Each product undergoes a meticulous testing process, consisting of 14 tests, to ensure they meet the highest safety and efficacy standards before reaching the market. Approved by Eurotox-accredited toxicologists, Watsons Baby toiletries adhere strictly to stringent European quality standards, reassuring parents that these products are free from harsh ingredients.
Watsons Baby Diapers offer both great value and savings, catering to babies of all sizes from newborn to XXL. These diapers are equipped with a range of features including a wetness indicator, breathable soft cottony cover, soft elastic waistband, magic tapes, ultra-absorbent core, and side leak guards. Each diaper undergoes stringent testing as part of the Watsons Brand's quality-assured lineup, ensuring they meet the highest safety standards before they are delivered to your little one.
"At Watsons, we believe everyone deserves access to superior quality products at affordable prices. Our mission extends beyond offering great deals, we aim to make positive impact to individuals and the planet. Choosing Watsons means aligning with values and contributing to a brighter, healthier future. It's about more than beauty—it's about meaningful change. With Watsons, we empower individuals to unlock their beauty potential and embrace eco-conscious choices, because looking good, doing good, ultimately makes you feel great,"
said Watsons Senior AVP for Marketing, PR & Sustainability, Sharon Decapia.
As BeautyCon 2024 unfolds, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a world of beauty, where they can discover new favorites and embrace their unique style. With Watsons' products taking center stage, beauty enthusiasts can elevate their beauty routines with confidence, knowing they have access to top-quality and affordable products that deliver exceptional results. Whether it's achieving a flawless complexion or maintaining healthy hair, Watsons is committed to empowering individuals to unlock their beauty potential without compromise, all while championing sustainability and care for the planet. (PR)