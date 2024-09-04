Watsons celebrates big wins at the Marketing Excellence Awards Philippines 2024

In a momentous feat, Watsons, the most loved health and beauty retailer in the Philippines, secured multiple wins at the prestigious Marketing Excellence Awards Philippines 2024 for its campaigns that redefined the local marketing landscape. The brand secured a total of seven nods with three Gold, three Silver, and one Bronze trophies across various categories.

This remarkable achievement underscores Watsons' dedication and commitment to delivering high-quality and accessible products and services through enriching experiences and inclusive activities catered to the diverse needs and preferences of Filipino consumers, be it on men’s grooming, sustainable choices, the hottest beauty picks, lifestyle and health.

Watsons clinched its three Golds for the HIMTayan Campaign 2023 under the Excellence in Event Marketing Category, "Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert" in 2023 for Excellence in eCommerce Marketing, and the Watsons Health Expo 2024 for Excellence in Marketing to a Specific Audience, showcasing the brand’s prowess in creating meaningful campaigns that resonate with their audience.

Watsons also received 3 Silver trophies for Vaxxed Office Hits and Go Green campaigns, while the Watsons "BeautyCon 2024: Journey Into Beauty" campaign won Bronze for Excellence in Event Marketing.