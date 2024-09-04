Watsons celebrates big wins at the Marketing Excellence Awards Philippines 2024

In a momentous feat, Watsons, the most loved health and beauty retailer in the Philippines, secured multiple wins at the prestigious Marketing Excellence Awards Philippines 2024 for its campaigns that redefined the local marketing landscape. The brand secured a total of seven nods with three Gold, three Silver, and one Bronze trophies across various categories.
This remarkable achievement underscores Watsons' dedication and commitment to delivering high-quality and accessible products and services through enriching experiences and inclusive activities catered to the diverse needs and preferences of Filipino consumers, be it on men’s grooming, sustainable choices, the hottest beauty picks, lifestyle and health.
Watsons clinched its three Golds for the HIMTayan Campaign 2023 under the Excellence in Event Marketing Category, "Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert" in 2023 for Excellence in eCommerce Marketing, and the Watsons Health Expo 2024 for Excellence in Marketing to a Specific Audience, showcasing the brand’s prowess in creating meaningful campaigns that resonate with their audience.
Watsons also received 3 Silver trophies for Vaxxed Office Hits and Go Green campaigns, while the Watsons "BeautyCon 2024: Journey Into Beauty" campaign won Bronze for Excellence in Event Marketing.
"These wins reaffirm our mission to continuously offer meaningful and engaging platforms to connect and serve our community. It is fulfilling that our efforts are being recognized and this truly sparked an inspiration for us to explore even more creative ways to enhance the lives of our customers so they can look good, do good, and feel great everyday,”
shared Jared De Guzman, Customer Director for Watsons Philippines.
The Marketing Excellence Awards 2024 celebrates the exceptional achievements of marketing professionals and businesses that help shape the dynamic marketing landscape in the Philippines. With Watsons driving innovation on promoting health, beauty, and wellness, customers can look forward to more exciting offerings and activities in the years to come. (PR)