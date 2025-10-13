Watsons celebrates women who inspire, empower, uplift through #UnstoppablePowHER

Empowering women in every walk of life

The highlight of the event was an impactful panel discussion featuring four remarkable women who continue to inspire change in their fields:

Ting Joson, Secretary General of Triathlon Philippines and a seasoned athlete, shared how discipline and resilience have shaped her journey, encouraging women to embrace an active lifestyle at any age.

Karen Ibasco, Miss Earth 2017, medical physicist, and WWF Philippines Ambassador, spoke about bridging science and purpose through her advocacy for sustainability and the environment.

Lynn Pinugu, Co-Founder and CEO of She Talks Asia and Executive Director of Mano Amiga Philippines, emphasized the importance of education and equality in empowering women and the youth to reach their full potential.

Completing the panel was Atty. Star Elamparo, the first woman to be named Woman Lawyer of the Year at the Southeast Asia Law Awards, highlighted how women can use their platforms to promote good governance and defend the rights of the underprivileged.

Their stories of perseverance, courage, and compassion reminded guests that empowerment takes many forms and that every woman, regardless of her background, has the strength to create change in her own way.

The event also featured PowHER Stories, an open mic session where women bravely shared their journeys of resilience, purpose, and self-discovery. Beyond the stage, guests explored interactive experiences such as a customized scent perfume bar, commissioned artists for watercolor portrait, a photo booth, and message wall, each designed to celebrate creativity, confidence, and connection. These immersive elements reflected Watsons’ belief in helping women look good, do good, and feel great in every stage of life.

By creating a safe, inclusive, and uplifting space, Watsons reaffirmed its role as a true community builder, showing that empowerment grows stronger when women support one another.

Watsons’ ongoing commitment