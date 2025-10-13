Watsons celebrates women who inspire, empower, uplift through #UnstoppablePowHER

What happens when women come together to share their stories and lift each other up? That spirit defined #UnstoppablePowHER: The Watsons Women’s Forum 2025, held at Enderun, McKinley, Taguig City. Organized by Watsons, the country’s leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, the event gathered women across generations and industries for an afternoon filled with stories of courage, connection, and empowerment.
More than an event, the Women’s Forum became a powerful celebration of collective empowerment and a reminder that women thrive most when they lift one another up. Through thoughtful discussions, interactive activities, and wellness experiences, Watsons once again proved that empowerment goes beyond appearance. It begins with wellness, self-worth, and community.
The highlight of the event was an impactful panel discussion featuring four remarkable women who continue to inspire change in their fields:
Ting Joson, Secretary General of Triathlon Philippines and a seasoned athlete, shared how discipline and resilience have shaped her journey, encouraging women to embrace an active lifestyle at any age.
Karen Ibasco, Miss Earth 2017, medical physicist, and WWF Philippines Ambassador, spoke about bridging science and purpose through her advocacy for sustainability and the environment.
Lynn Pinugu, Co-Founder and CEO of She Talks Asia and Executive Director of Mano Amiga Philippines, emphasized the importance of education and equality in empowering women and the youth to reach their full potential.
Completing the panel was Atty. Star Elamparo, the first woman to be named Woman Lawyer of the Year at the Southeast Asia Law Awards, highlighted how women can use their platforms to promote good governance and defend the rights of the underprivileged.
Their stories of perseverance, courage, and compassion reminded guests that empowerment takes many forms and that every woman, regardless of her background, has the strength to create change in her own way.
The event also featured PowHER Stories, an open mic session where women bravely shared their journeys of resilience, purpose, and self-discovery. Beyond the stage, guests explored interactive experiences such as a customized scent perfume bar, commissioned artists for watercolor portrait, a photo booth, and message wall, each designed to celebrate creativity, confidence, and connection. These immersive elements reflected Watsons’ belief in helping women look good, do good, and feel great in every stage of life.
By creating a safe, inclusive, and uplifting space, Watsons reaffirmed its role as a true community builder, showing that empowerment grows stronger when women support one another.
The Women’s Forum 2025 capped off Watsons’ year-long #UnstoppablePowHER campaign, but the brand’s advocacy continues every day. Watsons remains committed to helping women embrace their uniqueness, take charge of their well-being, and live life with confidence and purpose.
“The celebration doesn’t end here. Empowerment isn’t just a one-day event. It’s something we live and breathe every day. It’s in the way we care for ourselves, how we treat others, and how we lift other women up. Because at Watsons, we truly believe that when women empower women, the world becomes a better place”, said Sharon Decapia, SAVP for Marketing, PR & Sustainability of Watsons Philippines.
At Watsons, empowerment is reflected in every choice to prioritize health, wellness, and beauty. The brand continues to inspire women to embrace self-care, confidence, and authenticity on their own terms.
The event was made possible through the support of Watsons’ valued brand partners: Watsons Brand, Naturals by Watsons, Nivea, Modess, Kotex, Lactacyd, Sofy, Sisters, PH Care, Jeunesse, Charmee, Betadine, Cleene, Naflora, and Tapies, brands that continue to champion women’s confidence, care, and empowerment every day.
Your journey to empowerment starts with you. Celebrate your own #UnstoppablePowHER with Watsons—because every choice to care for yourself is a step toward confidence, strength, and self-love. Shop in-store or online through the Watsons App Store or Google Play (PR)