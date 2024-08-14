Watsons to hold huge sale from August 15 to 18!

Get ready for incredible savings at Watsons’ Nationwide Price Drop this August 15-18! Enjoy up to 50 percent off and Buy 1 Take 1 deals on your favorite products and brands. Plus, avail of 0 percent interest for 3 months on purchases worth P5,000 and above with your BDO credit cards. Don’t miss this chance to grab amazing discounts and flexible payment options on the items you love. This is the perfect time to stock up and replenish your beauty stash and everyday essentials without breaking the bank.
Grab amazing deals from Watsons brand, Nivea, Oxecure, and SnailWhite at 50 percent off and Buy 1 Take 1 offers.
Save up to 50 percent off on beauty and wellness products from leading brands like Maybelline, Deoproce, Bioten, Body Fantasies, SkinWhite, Pretty Secret, Hair Fix, Olay, Anessa, Dermaction Plus, Collagen by Watsons, Naturals by Watsons and many more.
Stock up on personal care essentials with fantastic deals on Bactidol, Colgate, Calpol, Bioflu, Alaxan, Biogesic, Medicol, Canesten, and Skelan.
Avail of Buy 1 Take 1 deals on cult favorites like Nivea, Olay, Aveeno, Gatsby Men Hair Color, Axe Body Spray, and Tresemme. Imagine scoring two for the price of one on top skincare and haircare products.
Shopping in-store with your BDO credit cards lets you enjoy a 0 percent interest installment plan for up to 3 months on a minimum purchase of P5,000. This helps you stretch your budget and enjoy top-tier products without immediate payment concerns.
With over 1,100 Watsons stores nationwide, you can dive into the sale wherever you are. Prefer shopping from the comfort of your home? The and bring the sale directly to you, ensuring the best deals are just a click away. Mark your calendar for August 15-18 and don't miss this opportunity to grab the latest beauty products, health essentials, and household must-haves at unbeatable prices.
For added convenience, customers can opt for Click & Collect Express to pick up their orders in 30 minutes or less or choose Home Delivery Express to have products delivered straight to their doorstep within three hours (available in select cities only). Watsons has truly made it easier than ever to get your health, beauty, and wellness products when needed.
Don’t miss out on the latest news in the world of health, wellness, and beauty. Join the Watsons community and be part of the self-care revolution. Download the Watsons app and sign up for the Watsons Club for more exciting deals and exclusive access to big discounts and events. Also follow on Instagram, on Facebook, and on TikTok. (PR)